ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite: All Skull Locations

By Mykel Bright
thenerdstash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran players of the Halo franchise know all about Skulls. These have different effects on your gameplay. While they’re not essential, they sure are fun. With Halo Infinite, finding all the skull locations is a trying task because they’re not all obvious. If you want to claim that Catacomb Achievement, then...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: All Outpost Tremonius Collectibles

Halo Infinite is the second game in the series to adopt open-world gameplay after Halo 3: ODST. As with other open-world games out there, in Infinite you can find a bunch of collectibles that will expand your arsenal as well as the game’s lore. In the third level of Halo Infinite, called Outpost Tremonius, you will be tasked to clear a Banished outpost for the first time to be able to regroup with the Echo-216 Pilot. And aside from several Banished troops looking to kill you, here are all the collectibles you can find in Halo Infinite‘s Outpost Tremonius. Don’t forget to utilize the Scan feature to make looking for collectibles a bit easier.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Foundation collectibles locations – Halo Infinite guide

In this Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles guide, we’ll show you where to find every Mjolnir Armory, Banished Audio Log, Spartan Core, Skull, and UNSC Audio Log in Foundation. Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles. Foundation collectibles include 1 Banished Audio Log, 1 Skull, and 2 UNSC Audio Logs. Below, we’ll go...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Fix Xbox Gaming Service Bug

Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC might encounter a rather weird bug when trying to launch Halo Infinite through the Xbox app. After you click the Play button in the Xbox app, instead of running Halo Infinite, your PC will instead open a Windows Store window and show you a weird page about Xbox Gaming Service. To make things worse, the usual trick of restarting the Xbox app or PC still won’t let you run the game!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

KOF XV Announces Second Open Beta Period for PS4, PS5

At today’s The Game Awards 2021 stream, SNK has announced KOF XV is getting a new fighter named KROHNEN and will open its second open beta test starting December 17 at 7:00 PM PST until December 20 at 6:59 AM PST for PS4 and PS5. Just three months before it’s released on February 2022, anyone who participates in the second KOF XV beta test will be able to take on six different game modes:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Skull#Skulls#Explosions#Catacomb Achievement
thenerdstash.com

“Van Helsing-like” Evil West Coming to Consoles and PC in 2022

I just noticed that while there are many games where we fight demons and monsters, there aren’t many games that focus on Van Helsing, one of the most famous monster hunters in fiction. There was the Hugh Jackman Van Helsing game adaptation in 2004 and the 2013’s The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Diablo-like hack-and-slash. But I think those are it? Well, if you like the idea of being a gun-totting, cowboy-hat-wearing badass that fights demons, then you should keep an eye on Evil West. Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog just released a trailer for Evil West at The Game Awards 2021 and it looks pretty cool.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Have A Nice Death Trailer Unveiled At The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2021 is heating up, and with it, the night is sure to be full of exciting reveals for games old and new. One such debut was unveiled soon after the first reveal. The world premiere trailer for the brand action rogue-lite title, Have a Nice Death, has been officially unveiled at The Game Awards pre-show.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Released At The Game Awards

The latest trailer for Horizon Forbidden West is out, and this time fans waiting for the game have been treated to a gameplay trailer. It’s not the first time gamers have been able to see gameplay for the game. In May, Guerrilla Games showed off a 14 minute PS5 gameplay demo. It is, however, the first time fans have been able to see gameplay since the game was delayed at the end of August. Check out the new trailer for the game below.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Lockers: How to Find All 34 Armor Locker Locations & All Multiplayer Cosmetic Rewards

On your adventure across Zeta Halo, you’re likely going to come across some of the Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armor Lockers. These are one of the various different collectibles that you’ll need to find if you want to 100% the campaign. The good news is that there’s only 34, and they’re relatively easy to track down. Even better news? Opening one nets you a cosmetic item to use in the game’s multiplayer, which is a neat little incentive to search far and wide for these UNSC-branded goody bags.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thenerdstash.com

FFXIV: Endwalker – Where to Farm Giant Aetherlouse

FFXIV: Endwalker – Trick to Farm Giant Aetherlouse. In the FFXIV: Endwalker expansion you will get the Quest to fish some Giant Aetherlice from T’laqa Tia (X: 4.2 Y: 9.5), the Fisher Studium Quest giver, in Old Sharlayan. Find them by heading west across The Outer Circuit near Labyrinthos, at the Unmoved Source Alpha at The Phreatic Conduit (precisely X 17.7, Y 5.1). You will know you have arrived at the right spot if the text box reads “You cast your line at Unmoved Source Alpha.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grunt Birthday Party Skull Location - Halo Infinite Campaign Guide

Here's where to find the Grunt Birthday Party skull in Halo Infinite, which causes Grunt headshots to lead to "glorious celebrations" of confetti and cheers. You can only find this skull during Mission 12: Repository, so don't miss it! For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the other Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Spartan Core Locations (Island 1) - Halo Infinite Campaign Guide

The Location of every Spartan Core upgrade on the first explorable island of the Halo Infinite campaign. You reach this island after completing the first two missions and can fully explore it starting at the beginning of Mission 3: Recovery. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the Halo Infinite Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Game Awards: Tunic Finally Has a Release Date

The Game Awards 2021 are in full swing, and the night is sure to be full of exciting announcements, kicking things off with the long-awaited Tunic finally having a release date set for 2022. Originally shown to the world back in 2018, the top-down platformer has taken its time getting...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ported to PC and New Consoles

Atlus has had found some recent success with recent ports on newer hardware. With the Steam version of Persona 4 Golden reaching the best selling lists quite quickly, it’s evident the market for Atlas games is there. While these ports on other systems have done well, these releases have only encompassed the very few titles released before Persona 5. One might start to wonder if there are plans for an even greater remastered collection of some classic Persona titles. Of course, while the publisher has had a whole host of exclusivity agreements in the past, many of these ports haven’t been possible before. Yet, now it seems like Atlus is going all out and bringing Persona to more players than ever. This includes even their spin-off titles like Persona 5 Strikers on Switch. Persona has a decorated history of spin-off games and one more beloved is their fighting game. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is finally being ported to PS4 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Thunderstorm Skull Location - Halo Infinite Campaign Guide

Here's where to find the Thunderstorm skull in Halo Infinite, which increases the rank of (most) enemies. You can find it high on a pillar near the northern sequence beacon on the second island. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the other Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Cuphead DLC Release Date Revealed at The Game Awards

Cuphead’s long-awaited The Delicious Last Course DLC has finally received a release date at The Game Awards show. The trailer by Studio MDHR revealed that the Cuphead DLC release date would officially be June 30, 2022. Players will be able to play through new brand new levels and encounter new bosses in D.L.C. island, as well as make use of the brand new playable character named Ms. Chalice!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Sega Reveals New Sonic Frontiers Open World Trailer

Sega is ramping up the production for something entirely brand new next year. After a few rocky missteps with their last 3D Sonic title, the latest foray seems to be making the right steps. Sega has been doing well recently to re-release its past successful titles like Sonic Colors. Yet there’s still much to be learned from the 3D Sonic games of the past. As Sonic Mania had brought SEGA back to its 2D roots, Sonic is ready to jump into something entirely new. Very little of the title was shown last time fans saw this announced earlier this year. Possibly due to it being very early in development, this new look answers many contested questions about the project. After premiering the first trailer of the second Sonic movie, Sega finally unveiled a trailer for Sonic Frontiers, a new open-world 3D Sonic game.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Game Awards: Hellblade 2 Shows Up With A Gameplay Trailer

The Game Awards 2021 are in full swing, and the night is sure to be full of exciting announcements! The much-anticipated Senua‘s Saga: Hellblade 2 made an appearance during the awards show with a full-length gameplay trailer. Geoff Keighley told the audience the trailer was recorded in-game just this...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Trailer Revealed at Game Awards

A brand new trailer for the Monster Hunter Rise DLC expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, has been revealed at The Game Awards pre-show. The trailer, the second one following the previous announcement back in September, went over more details regarding the content of the expansion, which include a brand new region to explore, new characters, and Amiibo. The official description also reads:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy