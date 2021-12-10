ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

KOF XV Announces Second Open Beta Period for PS4, PS5

By Sidharta F. Rasidi
thenerdstash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt today’s The Game Awards 2021 stream, SNK has announced KOF XV is getting a new fighter named KROHNEN and will open its second open beta test starting December 17 at 7:00 PM PST until December 20 at 6:59 AM PST for PS4 and PS5. Just three months before it’s released...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Cyberpunk RPG Shooter The Ascent Could Be Blasting to PS5, PS4 Soon

The Ascent is a cyberpunk, isometric action RPG shooter that released on PC and Xbox earlier this year. Its incredibly detailed environments and intense gameplay attracted a lot of attention, and it was met with largely positive reviews. Our friends over at Pure Xbox loved what they played of it, which left us wondering when it would eventually come to PlayStation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Deep Rock Galactic Headed to PS5 and PS4 in January 2022 - News

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the cooperative mining first-person shooter, Deep Rock Galactic, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022. The game first launched in for PC via Steam Early Access in February 2018 and the full launch for the Xbox One...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Wrestling#Epic Games Store#Art Of Fighting#Kof Xv Announces#Snk#Isla#K9999#The Nests Team#Microsoft Store#The Nerd Stash
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The King of Fighters XV Omega Edition Announced

SNK announces the Omega edition of The King of Fighters XV Bee. In addition to the main game, it offers the following content:. Team Pass 1 (Team DLC 1 & Team DLC 2) The King of Fighters XV will be released on February 17, 2022 for PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Omega Edition will be released at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

KOF XV Omega Edition Includes DLC and Soundtrack

People in Europe are getting a KOF XV Collector’s Edition. Specifically, it is a KOF XV Omega Edition. This is a bundle that will include pretty much everything you expect from a physical deluxe version of a game. PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions of this release will be available.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Solar Ash - Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4

From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Quake - Official Horde Mode Trailer | PS5, PS4

Experience the all-new Horde Mode and add-ons for Quake, free to all players. Grab your guns and drop into Horde Mode - play solo, with friends online, or in local multiplayer split-screen. Unlock powerful weapons and power-ups and battle your way through endless waves of monsters.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Firegirl: Hack ‘N Splash Rescue Release Delayed To 2022 On PS4, PS5

Firegirl: Hack ‘N Plash Rescue has been pushed back to 2022 on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, Thunderful Publishing. The game was originally penciled in for release on December 14, 2021, although the PC version of the game will still make it out on that date.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS Plus December 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

December 2021's PlayStation Plus games have been officially announced, and would you believe it, the leaks were right. Again. This month's leak arrived even earlier than usual — it was posted online over a week ago — but hopefully it's given you enough time to come to terms with December's selection.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PlayStation Plus December free games come with a big PS4 and PS5 twist

PlayStation Plus December 2021 comes with a major console available exclusively to PS4 and PS5 subscribers, making it a top pick for the month. However, Sony has also revealed a huge twist when it comes to the version of Godfall that you can download and play starting next week. As...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

“Van Helsing-like” Evil West Coming to Consoles and PC in 2022

I just noticed that while there are many games where we fight demons and monsters, there aren’t many games that focus on Van Helsing, one of the most famous monster hunters in fiction. There was the Hugh Jackman Van Helsing game adaptation in 2004 and the 2013’s The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Diablo-like hack-and-slash. But I think those are it? Well, if you like the idea of being a gun-totting, cowboy-hat-wearing badass that fights demons, then you should keep an eye on Evil West. Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog just released a trailer for Evil West at The Game Awards 2021 and it looks pretty cool.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy