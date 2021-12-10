Financial aid reinstated at Morris Brown

Breaking News continues coming from the campus of Morris Brown College. President Dr. Kevin James announced Thursday that the Federal Financial Aid Program has been reinstated at the Atlanta college after nearly 20 years.

Students were prevented from applying for Federal Financial Aid to attend Morris Brown when the school's accreditation was revoked in 2002. The revocation was due to debt and financial mismanagement.

Dr. James thanked U.S. Senator from Georgia Jon Ossoff for his assistance on the matter, writing in a Meta post: “I would like to thank Sen. Ossoff for keeping his campaign promises of supporting Morris Brown College and Georgia’s HBCUs” — Dr. Kevin E. James

Financial aid includes grants, scholarships, work-study jobs, federal or private loan programs, and can be used to cover tuition/fees, room/board, books/supplies, and transportation.

Earlier this year the 140-year old college received accreditation candidacy from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools. Also known as TRACS, the accreditation agency is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

According to Dr. James, "It is my goal that our students graduate with little to no debt. Morris Brown College is now a viable option to everyone as we are historically a haven for all hungry souls. It is a new day for Morris Brown College. This is truly The Hard Reset!”