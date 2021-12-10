ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut hospital systems respond to growing number of COVID patients

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDZnH_0dIxI2Ng00

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s major hospital systems are not at capacity but the surge in COVID cases has them getting stretched thin.

Patient safety is their priority as the number of COVID patients grows by the days and weeks since Thanksgiving.

Yale New Haven Health is currently treating 158 COVID patients. Hartford HealthCare reported it is treating 206 COVID patients at its facilities and operating normally. Both systems report the majority of those COVID patients are not vaccinated against the virus.

“I worry about the numbers going up. In the past two weeks in the state of Connecticut, our COVID numbers have increased 69 percent,” said Dr. Karen Santucci , the Chief Medical Officer at Greenwich Hospital , a Yale New Haven Health facility, referring to the entire system.

“On a daily basis, we are challenged. Our emergency departments are very, very busy. Our floors are very, very busy and our intensive care units are quite busy as well,” Santucci said.

She said they are making sure every patient gets what they need. Staffing is tight too, she said, with early retirements, career changes and staffing at less than what it was at the start of the pandemic.

Doctors blame cold weather, indoor crowding, low humidity, and people traveling for the surge.

Even though therapeutic drugs are on the horizon to treat COVID cases, doctors prefer vaccines.

“Much better to prevent an infection than to be in a position where you’re trying to treat an infection,” Santucci said.

Experts say if you have not gotten a booster shot, schedule it soon to get protection for the holidays.

“People who get boosters over the next few days still will have full coverage from the booster in time for Christmas gatherings so that’s our number one push for today,” said Eric Arlia , Hartford HealthCare director of systems pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Fire departments across Connecticut face shortage of volunteers

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Many fire departments around Connecticut face severe shortages within their ranks. Right now, volunteer departments are struggling the most. Volunteer firefighters make up more than 80% of the crews at 300 stations across the state, but that number is declining. “When I came through the door, there were well over 100 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
New Haven, CT
Vaccines
City
Hartford, CT
New Haven, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Hartford, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Coronavirus
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Hartford, CT
Vaccines
WTNH

Health Headlines: Doctor discusses the rapid spread of the omicron variant, getting a booster if you’re already sick

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, the rapid spread of the omicron variant, rethinking holiday plans, and talking about getting boosters if you’re already sick. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, discusses these topics with News 8’s Lisa Carberg. Watch the video above for […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Hospital#Greenwich Hospital#Covid#Drugs#Weather#Yale New Haven Health#Hartford Healthcare#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Homeless shelters to receive PPE supplies ahead of colder temperatures

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three very different groups came together Wednesday morning to help the homeless: the National Guard, the United Way of Greater New Haven, and a wastewater solutions company. It started with a big truck full of supplies from the National Guard pulling up the loading dock of Industrial Flow Solutions. The […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

Inmate at MacDougall-Walker dies from complications related to COVID-19

(WTNH) – A Connecticut Department of Correction inmate has died from complications relating to COVID-19. The DOC said the 51-year-old man was transferred from MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Medical Isolation Unit on November 19 to a hospital. The man died from complications relating to COVID-19 on December 13. It was reported that the man, who is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

Officials encourage travelers to take bus from downtown New Haven to Tweed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you catching a flight from Tweed-New Haven Airport? For $1.75, you can take a CTtransit bus from downtown New Haven and get to the airport in about 20 minutes. It’s an option city and transportation officials encourage people to take advantage of.  “Right now, it is an on-demand service, but what […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fight breaks out at hearing on Glastonbury school’s mascot name

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A discussion was underway in Glastonbury Tuesday night about the future of the high school’s mascot when a fight broke out, bringing the Board of Education meeting to an abrupt end. News 8 spoke to Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman about the incident. The public comment went well during the special hearing […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy