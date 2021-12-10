ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket-England openers survive to lunch but Australia in command

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – England’s opening batsmen survived a tense half-hour before lunch after Australia were dismissed for 425 on day three in Brisbane on Friday but Joe Root’s side face a Herculean task to save the opening Ashes test. Opener Rory Burns was 13 not out, having...

