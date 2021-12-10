Cricket-England openers survive to lunch but Australia in command

A stoic David Warner and workmanlike Marnus Labuschagne weathered a barrage from veteran seamers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad to take charge of a dramatic Ashes Test against England in the second session Thursday. Australia managed just 45 runs in the opening two hours of the day-night Adelaide Test against some brilliant seam bowling, but they flowed more freely after the break. Warner, who made just one off his first 35 balls, reached his 32nd half-century on his way to an unbeaten 65 and Labuschagne was not-out 53 in a ominous 125-run stand as Australia moved to 129-1 at tea. Marcus Harris was the only dismissal. The pink-ball clash was rocked less than three hours before the start when Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out by a Covid scare. His deputy Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat on a hot day.

