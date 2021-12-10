ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Getting warmer for Friday, while Saturday brings some wind

By Rich Luterman
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - Hello gang. The rest of Thursday night, cloudy, brisk and cool with some spotty flurries or sprinkles -...

www.fox2detroit.com

Idaho8.com

Snow Storm #2 for tonight

Light snow to start the morning, with frozen elements on windshields, roads, railings, steps, driveaways. Slick conditions everywhere as temperatures will not go above 32 for the next week. Winds keep wind chill this morning 5-10 degrees. Winter Weather Advisories have expired for the valley, and linger for western Wyoming shortly through morning. Another round of advisories have been issued for Boise/western Idaho for the next storm affecting our area tonight late and tomorrow all day. We have radar-indicated accumulations of 2-5 inches for the valley and eastern highlands, 2 feet into Island Park, where avalanche warning remains in effect for Centennial Mountain areas and slopes.
whdh.com

Near Record Warmth, Followed by… SNOW!?

A large area of low pressure is affecting the weather from Colorado to Massachusetts this afternoon. Unfortunately, another severe weather outbreak is ongoing in the Midwest this evening and we’ll again see devastating damage from this system tomorrow. We’ll talk about that in a second, but for us, we are talking tame, light rain showers developing this evening and continuing on and off overnight. They’re gone by tomorrow morning so your commute will be A-OK.
CBS Sacramento

Storm Bringing Rain, Strong Winds To Sacramento Region Later Today

Another powerful storm is headed for our region that is expected to drop up to an inch of rain in Sacramento by the end of the day. We’ll have hit-and-miss rain in the Valley earlier today. Then, from 1-3 p.m., we’re forecasted to see light shower activity. From around 4 p.m., we’ll start to see showers that will last until midnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento by the time the storm moves out. In the Foothills, look for snow levels to drop to about 500 feet. Areas between the 500-2,000-feet could see between two to eight inches of snow. Areas above 3,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow. Rain, snow and wind return to the forecast today. Here is a look at the latest snow forecast. Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rikdgy22nF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2021 Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times, the National Weather Service says. Wind will also be a big part of this storm system. We’re expecting strong wind gusts later today of up to 40 mph.
CBS Boston

After Potentially Record Warmth, Weekend Storm Could Bring Widespread Snowfall

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snowblowers and dust off the shovels, winter is about to make an appearance. Thus far, we have had very little impact from cold and snow. Sure, we have had a smattering of cold days and even some light snow accumulation here and there, but true New England-style winter has yet to rear its head. Let me be clear, there are no blockbuster snowstorms in the forecast just yet, but a definite change to a more “typical” December weather pattern is on the way. Before we get there though, we make one final run at 60 degrees and...
Weather
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
WBTV

Warmer weather returning with some weekend rain expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yet another significant tornado threat is ongoing over the upper Midwest this evening which is quite unusual for this time of year. The storm system is large, producing blizzard-like conditions across the Rocky Mountains and record-breaking heat across the eastern United States. We will be close...
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chance Of Showers Stick Around Through Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wet weather moved across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning. Passing showers will be moving in on and off again throughout the day producing heavy downpours in spots. Highs will climb to the upper 70s due to the rain and clouds around. Wednesday evening wil bring some showers and storms will be possible. On Thursday, the rain chance will not be as high but there is still the potential for some showers. Friday through the weekend highs will remain in the low 80s. Spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
