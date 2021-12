Belong Health raised a $40 million Series A round to double its team and expand its insurance tech to health systems serving vulnerable populations. New Enterprise Associates, a global venture capital firm headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, led the round. NEA is one of the top VC firms in the world with $7.1 billion raised over the last five years, according to the Venture Capital Journal's annual VCJ 50 list.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO