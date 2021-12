The San Juan High School basketball team entered the past week with a 3-0 record set to take on what will most likely be the toughest opponent they’ll face all season. For the second straight year the David Evans-helmed Real Salt Lake Academy visited the Broncos in Blanding Wednesday, December 8, and the Griffins just happened to be ranked #2 in the state according to MaxPreps when they did.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO