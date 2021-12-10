Men Accused Of Multiple Felony Crimes In Connection With Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office has issued a criminal complaint detailing the criminal charges against two men accused of starting the devastating Caldor Fire .

David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being charged with three counts of reckless arson, and two weapon charges, including manufacturing a machine gun and possessing a silencer.

Click here to read the full complaint.

The father and son are being held in jail on $1 million bail each. They will be arraigned Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The fire burned 221,835 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures, and injured five people.