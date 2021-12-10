ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Operation Santa Military Carnival Turns To Pittsburgh Community For Help

By Kym Gable
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Operation Santa Military Carnival is an annual tradition that hundreds of local military families look forward to.

But changes to social media have made it a challenge for the non-profit organization to get the word out to attract donors.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kristi Hilbert, CEO of Heroes Supporting Heroes, said the goal is to fulfill the wish lists of 1,000 kids, but when KDKA’s Kym Gable interviewed Hilbert, there were only enough donor funds for about 400 of them.

“It’s very dire,” Hilbert said. “And I know in my heart it’s not the Pittsburgh community. I know we support our military.”

Children will open their presents on Saturday, and the volunteers hope the community comes through with additional donations.

It's $25 to sponsor a wish list. Click here for more.

KDKA wants to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.

Project Hope Delivering Holiday Meals To Beaver County Families In Need

CONWAY, Pa. (KDKA) – The pandemic is lingering into the holiday season, but people continue to show the best of humanity by helping those impacted and struggling. We have seen food distributions for almost two years helping people impacted by the ongoing pandemic. "Just so I'd have some food or I'd have no way to eat," Beaver Falls resident Debbie Summers said about why she needed to go a distribution. Her husband passed away and she found herself in financial need. "I have nothing. I had no money coming in. I have nothing," Summer said. Happening Now: Project Hope in Beaver County is delivering food...
Animal Friends Teams With Penguins For Charity Pet Calendar

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animals Friends has teamed with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Edgar Snyder & Associates for a special pet calendar. The calendar features Penguins players with their furry friends, plus some adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits from Animal Friends. All proceeds benefit Animal Friends' programs and services. Click here for more.
Free Care Fund: Anna Thankful To Children's Hospital Staff For Helping Her Find Hope During Cancer Fight

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 68th annual KDKA UPMC Children's Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show is this Thursday, Dec. 16, and this week we're featuring patients who've benefitted from the care they received at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Last month at Thanksgiving, very few were as stuffed as 13-year-old Anna Markiewicz. Stuffed with thanks, that is. (Photo Credit: KDKA) She recently became a cancer survivor and until this Thanksgiving had not been with her extended family since 2018. "Her immune system was just wiped out. It was easy for her to get an infection from something that wouldn't normally be...
Free Care Fund: Caleb Will Spend First Christmas At Home Thanks To Treatment At Children's Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 68th annual KDKA UPMC Children's Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show is this Thursday, Dec. 16, and this week we're featuring patients who've benefitted from the care they received at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. As you drive across the Bloomfield Bridge, you'll currently see 1-year-old Caleb Fritz on a billboard with UPMC Children's sitting on the hill behind it. Much of his first year was spent at the hospital. His parents, Carly and Patrick, learned at 20 weeks that he would be born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It means half of his heart...
Inflation Puts Strain On Pittsburgh Families As Holidays Approach

By: KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inflation has hit home as families struggle to cope with rising costs. A local mother of six is worried about putting food on the table as the cost of groceries, among other things, soar. "There's a lot of sleepless nights now because of the worry," Amber Bond said. Bond and her husband have six children ranging in ages from 9 months to 14 years old. They both have full-time jobs but still have trouble making ends meet. Factoring in Christmas for her kids and winter temperatures bringing a higher heating bill, Bond said the family...
Hit List Found At Canon-McMillan High School

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a hit list was found at Canon-McMillan High School. The Canon-McMillan School District told families in an email Tuesday afternoon that police were notified after students found a hit list at the high school. "I had a lot of questions. I would like to know what students' names are on it. I mean, we don't have any information. All we got is they found a hit list and action was being taken accordingly," said parent Krystal Landsittel, who has two kids at the high school. KDKA's Amy Wadas talked to Brian Doyle before...
Moon Area School District Making Masks Optional

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Masks will soon be optional within the Moon Area School District. Starting on January 17, masks will be recommended, but not required. However, effective immediately, masks will be optional at all after-school activities and events including sports, clubs, and school dances. The school board voted to make that change on Wednesday night during a special meeting.
Free Care Fund: Chris, A Cancer Survivor, Credits Children's Hospital For Saving His Life

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year as we get ready for the 68th annual KDKA UPMC Children's Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show, we're highlighting how UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh continues to change lives, long after patients leave the hospital. Chris Scott, 32, is one of those patients. In fact, he credits his life to UPMC Children's. (Photo Credit: KDKA) "First of all, I'm alive and very well. So for that alone, I really have to hand it to them," said Chris. In the fall of 2000, at age 11, Chris began to notice a change. "I started getting kind of tired and...
Salvation Army, Steel Valley Worship And Service Center Providing Christmas Trees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – If you're still in need of a Christmas tree, there are free trees available in Homestead. The Salvation Army and Steel Valley Worship and Service Center are giving away trees at no cost. The trees will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be located in a parking lot on 9th Avenue between 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Trend Pittsburgh Salon Holds Cut-a-Thon To Benefit Crisis Center North

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People packed a local hair salon on Sunday, wanting not just haircuts, but also wanting to help out. It was the inaugural Cut-a-Thon at Trend Pittsburgh Salon in Lawrenceville. The salon offered discounted haircuts, with all of the proceeds benefitting Crisis Center North. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Crisis Center North helps survivors of domestic violence and their families.
Newborn Babies At UPMC Celebrate Holidays In Handmade Candy Cane Outfits

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at UPMC are "sweet as can be" in their handmade holiday outfits. Every year, nurse Caitlin Pechin crochets special holiday outfits for newborns on Magee's mother-baby unit. This year, the babies are dressed as candy canes in peppermint striped hats and booties, all ready to celebrate their first holidays. You can find some of the cute images below: (Photo: UPMC Magee) (Photo: UPMC Magee) (Photo: UPMC Magee) (Photo: UPMC Magee)
City Of Pittsburgh To Begin Work On Becoming Dark-Sky Compliant In The Spring

By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several months after Mayor Bill Peduto announced Pittsburgh would become dark-sky compliant, we now have an idea when the city will start taking its first steps toward that goal. Peduto's office confirmed to KDKA-TV on Wednesday that the first LED light installations will take place in the spring. The mayor announced back in August that Pittsburgh would become a dark-sky city, meaning it will switch to lower-wattage LED lighting in city parks and facilities and on bridges and roadways. "Over-lighting and light pollution can negatively impact the mental and physical health of nearby neighbors, visibility for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as well as habitats for plants, animals and birds," the City wrote in a statement on its website when Peduto first announced the ordinance. "Our park spaces and City facilities should serve as the model for others to follow," Peduto said at the time. The City of Pittsburgh has budgeted $16 million to swap in the new lights, which it says will save $1 million in energy costs, according to an article Bloomberg.com. The ambitious plan to switch out as many as 40,000 light fixtures could take as long as two years to complete.
Allegheny County Not Yet Considering Indoor Dining COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Philadelphia will require people to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine to dine or drink indoors. Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor said the county health department would most likely be the lead on creating a similar policy in Pittsburgh. "But we can obviously encourage that to happen if that's the will of the body of council. We've written letters to the governor about certain restrictions in the past," he said before Tuesday's city council meeting. Right now, restaurant organizations are waiting to see how the mandate plays out. They just want to make sure establishments stay open. "We want to make...
Pittsburgh Westinghouse Employee, 4 Students Involved In Fight

By: KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Westinghouse staff member is on paid leave and four students are facing disciplinary action after an altercation. Pittsburgh Public Schools is investigating the incident that happened Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the district said. It all started after the staff member, a security guard, was hit with a chicken nugget in the lunchroom, according to the mother of one of the students involved. School officials have not confirmed that information, but students told KDKA that is how it all started. The students claim that things quickly escalated after the chicken nugget was thrown,...
Latest COVID Spike Causing Hospital Overcrowding, Increased Wait Times For Treatment

By: KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The number of patients seeking care in Westmoreland County in recent weeks is rising, fueled in part by the spread of COVID-19. The spike has created overcrowding in emergency rooms, as well as increased wait times. The director of Mutual Aid Ambulance told KDKA-TV that because of the lack of emergency-room beds, his team sometimes has to wait an hour or longer to transfer patients from the ambulance to a bed in the ER. In an email sent to police and fire chiefs across the county, Dr. William Jenkins, with Excela Health, warned the departments that the...
Free Care Fund: Kendra Ready To Follow Her Dreams After Life-Saving Transplant Surgery At Children's Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 68th annual KDKA UPMC Children's Hospital Free Care Fund Benefit Show is this Thursday, Dec. 16, and this week we're featuring patients who've benefitted from the care they received at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Kendra Acosta, 11, wants to one day be a star. (Photo Credit: KDKA) She has a vibrant personality, and she's determined to make her dreams come true. But Kendra's story wasn't always about lights and interviews, rather uncertainty, even before she was born. "My wife was six months pregnant when we found out that there was something wrong, but we didn't know exactly...
Operation Troop Appreciation Celebrates Veterans At Annual Christmas Party

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — It was a special day for local service members, veterans and their families. The non-profit group Operation Troop Appreciation invited community members to its annual Christmas party. The group says the party is one of their biggest events each year and is a way to not only show their appreciation but bring veterans together. "This is critical, mostly because this is one of the only events all year that we actually get to see our veterans because of the work that we do," Sherry Einhaus said. "A lot of it's behind the scenes, so we don't get to meet our veterans on a daily basis." All of the gifts for the military members and their families were delivered by Aanta with the help of local businesses.
COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 575 New Cases, 25 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 575 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 372 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. Twenty-three of the new deaths come from an import of data from the state. Four were in November and 21 were in December. One death was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and 22 were 65 or older. There have been 9,867 total hospitalizations and 160,659 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,565. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Legislation To Create 6 New City Parks Spanning Over 300 Acres

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh could be getting six new city parks spanning over 300 acres. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Peduto and the Department of City Planning are submitting legislation to designate certain greenways and other adjacent vacant properties as park space. The six new parks will span the following neighborhoods: Allentown, Beechview, Brookline, Glen Hazel, Greenfield, Hazelwood, Hill District, Mount Washington, Overbrook, Polish Hill and South Side Slopes. “We are dedicated to building a system of parks and greenways that advance stewardship, equity, and our economy,” said Peduto in a press release. “This legislation provides Pittsburghers with access to natural and historic assets, places to play and celebrate, and opportunities to be active and healthy.” City Council will vote on the legislation Tuesday, then it’ll go back to Peduto for his signature.
Shots Fired Outside Walmart In Waterworks Shopping Plaza In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso and Royce Jones PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Walmart in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza, authorities said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said a vehicle was shot up in the parking lot on Tuesday, but no one was injured. There was a person in the backseat who was waiting for a relative inside the store, Hissrich said. “How he escaped is what I would consider a miracle,” Hissrich said. Officials said the person in the vehicle had no connection to the suspects in this incident. The Public Safety...
