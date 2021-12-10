Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-13) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-11) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 9, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 95, Memphis Grizzlies 108 (Final)
#Lakers (13-13) are 8-1/2 games behind #Warriors (21-4) and trail #Suns (20-4) by eight after Thursday's loss at Memphis, but the distance between them feels even greater to Charles Barkley.

"They're not even on the same planet."
Jaren Jackson Jr. was in the hallway geeking.
On the other end of the call: Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.
“I’m sure they spent the night yelling at the TV,” Jackson said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:46 AM
Memphis Grizzlies’ chances to make the playoffs, per TeamRankings.com:
77.8% 📈 – 12:15 AM
THE WHOLE GANG CAN GO
Can the Lakers play at a championship level?
“Some games, we didn’t. Tonight we didn’t.”
Another backslide for the up-and-down Lakers, lacking focus and toughness in a tangle with shorthanded Memphis: ocregister.com/2021/12/09/slo… – 12:03 AM
Anthony Davis: “[Opponents] feel like they’re the underdogs when they’re coming in, especially when they’re without their star players and we got to play like we’re the underdogs. Which, now, at this point of the season, the way we’re playing, a lot of games, we probably are.” – 11:55 PM
The Lakers have just two wins this season against teams in the top 10 in the West: the squeaker against the Grizzlies back in October, and at Sacramento last week. They are 6-9 vs. the West. – 11:34 PM
Anthony Davis emphasized the Lakers needing to play like “the underdogs” moving forward. Need to be “scrappy” in these games. – 11:33 PM
Anthony Davis: We gotta play like underdogs which, now, at this point in the season, we probably are. – 11:31 PM
Anthony Davis: “We’ve got to be a more consistent team to truly compete for a championship.” – 11:29 PM
Anthony Davis: “That’s our biggest problem right now. Consistency.” – 11:28 PM
Russell Westbrook: We gotta be able to own our shit. Simple as that. – 11:26 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“Hopefully he’s definitely in the recognition…”
-Coach Jenkins on Desmond Bane in talks of Most Improved Player – 11:18 PM
Desmond Bane on the Most Improved Player campaign @Ja Morant is starting: “I got his back, and he’s got mine” — he said that’s just the chemistry with this group, and the whole team is just really close on and off the court – 11:17 PM
Desmond Bane on his hot stretches in the 4th quarter: He says the coaching staff empowers him, and he takes advantage of what the offense creates – 11:14 PM
Desmond Bane on Dillon Brooks’ quick scratch: He didn’t know what they’d look like, but he knew that they were going to fight regardless. He told his teammates to have fun, play their games, and just let the result show what it shows – 11:13 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. on prepping for teams in “3 games in 4 nights stretches” — you have to take care of your body and watch film, stay locked in and give your mind a bit of rest, and be ready to go – 11:11 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. said that he’s hydrating more — grabs a “Ziaire canteen, and going ham” — , and he’s trying to just find different ways to improve his game and critique his game – 11:10 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. — not kidding — says drinking more water has helped him become more consistent. – 11:10 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. said that they defensively stayed locked in with the shifts and communicated in situations where they anticipated who got the ball.
“You got to talk loud when playing a team like LA” – 11:09 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks warriors and guys that you rally around, and he also said they Facetimed those 2 after the game – 11:08 PM
LeBron thought the Lakers played gritty, especially on the defensive end. Points out that of the Grizzlies 108 points, 27 came off of turnovers. The defensive focus was there in general; on offense, it was not. – 11:05 PM
LeBron said the Lakers have done a good job in the last seven games managing their turnovers, then gave up 22 tonight. – 11:02 PM
LeBron: “Tonight turnovers killed us. … That’s been our Achilles heel before the last seven games.” – 11:02 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“…It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, where you’re playing, what happened the games before and all that stuff. We’re gonna play our standard and this is definitely a standard type.”
-Coach Jenkins after the @Memphis Grizzlies win vs Lakers – 10:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
To put the Lakers’ issues with points off turnovers in perspective, the Grizzlies gave up 21 points off turnovers, which is *a lot*, and the Lakers still beat them with 27. You gotta want it to win that battle. AK – 10:50 PM
So far, with postgame, we’ve spoken with Taylor Jenkins and Jarrett Culver, quick thread.
Jenkins is proud of how the team really took advantage of attacking and getting 50/50 balls, and thought they did a great job of sticking to game-plan discipline as well – 10:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers video reaction to the Lakers’ 108-95 loss to the Grizzlies. Biggest key to the disappointment? 22 turnovers, which Memphis converted into 27 points. That’s just horrific. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/a7jBsrNDr8 – 10:48 PM
Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. is averaging 21 points on 51% shooting and 41% on 3-pointers in his last 7 games (Grizzlies are 6-1). Prior to this, @Jaren Jackson Jr. was averaging 14.8 points on 40% shooting and 34% on 3-pointers. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/E0fZoODj6Q – 10:45 PM
When asked if he’s surprised that a veteran group like the Lakers would let up after getting an early lead by @Dan Woike, Frank Vogel responds: “I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. I’ve seen it with our group this year.” – 10:37 PM
LeBron is a free agent in 2023.
Who will be better from 2023, onwards…
Return of the King… again? – 10:36 PM
Desmond Bane is shooting better from three (40.2) on more attempts than:
Zach LaVine
Donovan Mitchell
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Trae Young
Buddy Hield
Jordan Poole
Jayson Tatum
Paul George
Luka Doncic
Damian Lillard
James Harden pic.twitter.com/Thu3GbTNyx – 10:35 PM
The Grizzlies snuff out the Lakers 108-95.
Frank Vogel says the Lakers “had too much of a casualness to our approach” in loss against the Grizzlies, which I would argue has been one of their great shortcomings all season. – 10:34 PM
Frank Vogel says “there was just too much of a casualness to our approach” after the Lakers got a small lead. The energy shifted in the second quarter toward the Grizzlies, and then they were chasing the rest of the night. – 10:33 PM
the Lakers lost – 10:31 PM
“We got a bunch of fighters in that locker room, a lot of hoopers.” – @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/nX1AUGJG1S – 10:30 PM
LeBron James this season:
— Career-high 3PA
— Lowest 3P% since 2016
— Career-low shots in the paint
— Lowest FG% since 2015 pic.twitter.com/OmXRPed9da – 10:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies > COVID protocols > LeBron James > The rest of those sad sack Lakers – 10:23 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. last 10 games:
20.3 PPG
5.3 RPG
50 FG%
38 3P% on 6.6 attempts
The Grizzlies have won 6 of their last 7, all without Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/vShSHMRWYf – 10:20 PM
GRIZZ DUB.
GRIZZ DUB.
GRIZZ DUB.
GRIZZ DUB.
The Lakers fan walk of shame out of FedExForum is always heartwarming. Many of them will no doubt return in Curry jerseys in a few weeks haha – 10:19 PM
Lakers lose in Memphis, 108-95, to fall back to .500 at 13-13. AD 22p 8r; LeBron 20p 11a 10r 4s 2b 5tos (100th career triple-double); Russ 9p on 3-of-9 7a 6tos +/- of -16; Bradley 10p 2s; THT 10p 5a. LAL has 22 turnovers as a team; MEM only had 11. – 10:19 PM
Final: Grizzlies 108, Lakers 95
The Lakers drop to 13-13, unable to create separation from the .500 line. LeBron James had a triple-double: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists. The Lakers turned the ball over 22 times and allowed 14 offensive rebounds.
Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 10:18 PM
Anthony Davis career 3P%:
38.3% — Bubble playoffs
29.9% — Every other game pic.twitter.com/7MWfOiQ0o7 – 10:18 PM
FINAL
Lakers 95
Grizzlies 108
Trip: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals
Bane: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
and there are so many other people that hooped tonight, 280 characters can’t fit, whole squad hoopin – 10:17 PM
108-95 Grizzlies. No Morant, No Dillon Brooks. LeBron/Davis combining for 75 minutes. Game-high 25 for Jaren. Good win for the Grizzlies. Bad loss for the Lakers. – 10:17 PM
The Lakers just lost to the Grizzlies without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.
But they were still missing their best player Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/a0xkvCvgJt – 10:17 PM
GRIZZLIES WIN OVER THE LAKERS, BIG MOOD, YOU KNOW THE VIBES
GRZNXTGEN MFS 🐻 – 10:16 PM
Lakers finally get a needed 3-point shot … from Dwight Howard. – 10:14 PM
Wait, Dwight Howard just hit a 3? – 10:14 PM
Just a brutal loss for the Lakers, who looked good in a win over Boston on Tuesday. No Ja Morant, no Dillon Brooks and LA commits 22 turnovers in what will be a loss to the Grizz. – 10:14 PM
LeBron James has become the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles:
✅ Russell Westbrook, 189
✅ Oscar Robertson, 181
✅ Magic Johnson, 138
✅ Jason Kidd, 107
✅ James, 100 – 10:13 PM
The 100 Triple-Double Club:
Russell Westbrook
Oscar Robertson
Magic Johnson
Jason Kidd
And now, LeBron James.
Lakers tryin to turn it on. Grizzlies gotta just settle down and get a few stops/ a few buckets and end it. – 10:10 PM
LeBron James getting the 100th triple double of his career as the Lakers get blown out by the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/3cipah2guJ – 10:07 PM
On a positive note…Lebron gets his 100th triple double of his career…Only the 5th player in NBA history – 10:07 PM
Lakers are locking up on defense and this thing is threatening to get interesting late. – 10:07 PM
LeBron James has his 100th career triple-double tonight … but it’s the only thing going right for the Lakers with less than five minutes to go against Memphis. – 10:07 PM
According to Lakers PR, LeBron has recorded his 100th career triple-double. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to achieve this feat. – 10:06 PM
Another career milestone for the 👑 pic.twitter.com/mZPmNirGlB – 10:06 PM
LeBron James just recorded his 100th career triple double. He has 20, 10 and 10 so far against the Grizzlies, but it’s not looking like it will be enough to win. – 10:05 PM
There’s LeBron’s 100th triple-double, but it comes with LAL trailing 101-87 with just 5:10 to play. – 10:05 PM
It’s not a stretch to say that Jaren Jackson Jr. has been the best player on the floor tonight — even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook out there too – 10:04 PM
📱 trip you see me calling?? – 10:04 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. long-distance “Whoomp!” request. Grizzlies up 101-85 with half a quarter to go. – 10:03 PM
Memphis bench players that don’t typically get a lot of time:
Konchar +14, Tillman +19, and Culver +17, outworked Lakers 2nd unit. – 10:03 PM
Getting superstar Jaren Jackson Jr. tonight. – 10:03 PM
That Jaren Jackson three feels like the killer. Lakers down 16 with 5:43 left, and they can’t string together back-to-back offensive possessions at this point. – 10:03 PM
Jarrett Culver graduated from the Steven Adams school of jump balls – 9:58 PM
LeBron is 1 assist away from his 100th career triple-double. – 9:58 PM
Good stuff from @Jamal Crawford and @Quentin Richardson on this Lakers-Grizzlies game (League Pass option). Fascinating to watch them react in real time to the Lakers’ puzzling play and break down their issues. – 9:58 PM
My favorite part of this Lakers team are the disappointed Dad glares from LeBron when the other guys mess up. – 9:58 PM
Turnovers: 21 for LAL, 10 for Memphis. – 9:57 PM
give bro dat MIP RIGHT NOW @Desmond Bane
The Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks-less Grizzlies have opened up the 4th Q on a 9-2 spurt to go up by 14 on the Lakers with 8:17 remaining. – 9:55 PM
It’s Grizzlies 94, Lakers 80. The 14-point margin feels like a gulf. Bad body language the last few minutes for the Lakers, who don’t seem prepared to mount a gritty comeback against a team that demands you play hard. – 9:55 PM
How Desmond Bane has been changing gears off drives is so cool to see – 9:54 PM
I think Malik Monk just crossed over himself – 9:54 PM
No Ja Morant, no Dillon Brooks and the Lakers find themselves down 12 (92-80)…Grizzlies just playing with more energy – 9:53 PM
Desmond Bane with the shot clock winding down takes LeBron James off the dribble for the score. Sheeeesh – 9:50 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The confidence of Desmond Bane! We have seen it all season but tonight, my GOODNESS! – 9:50 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
John Konchar’s stat line after the 3rd qtr:
7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL – 9:49 PM
LAL started the 3rd Q strong, as they did the game, turning a 6-point halftime deficit into a 72-68 lead at the 6:50 mark.
But for the second time tonight, the MEM bench outplayed them considerably, and closed the 3rd on an extended 17-6 run to lead 85-78 into the 4th Q. – 9:49 PM
Third quarter: Grizzlies 85, Lakers 78
Turnovers continue to hurt the Lakers — they had six in the third and are up to 19 for the game. Grizzlies are controlling the pace with their offensive rebounding (10) and 16 steals. LAL needs to generate easier buckets down the stretch. – 9:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyle Anderson’s stat line after the 3rd qtr:
7 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK – 9:48 PM
John Konchar with the putback lay-up before the horn!
End of the 3rd
Lakers 78
Grizzlies 85
Trip: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals
Bane: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Tyus: 10 points, 6 assists, 3 assists, 2 steals
Anderson: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks – 9:48 PM
Final frame coming up.
The Grizzlies have battled this entire game when they had every excuse to lay down.
This is an impressive effort. – 9:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
In this quarter alone, Anthony Davis has been overpowered to the rim by Jaren Jackson Jr. and blocked twice by Kyle Anderson. – 9:46 PM
Anthony Davis has been nursing a left thumb sprain, and after that failed alley-oop attempt he’s favoring that hand like it’s hurting again. – 9:46 PM
Anthony Davis is holding his hand like he’s hurt. – 9:45 PM
KILLIAN TILLIE BASELINE SLAMMA JAM – 9:45 PM
Through three quarters, the Grizzlies have played tougher than the Lakers. That’s a part of this. – 9:44 PM
This Grizzlies team is hustling their asses off #GNG – 9:43 PM
The crowd erupts, as Desmond Bane swarms Horton-Tucker in the backcourt to force a jump ball – 9:43 PM
These non-Jackson minutes seem rather important for the Grizzlies. Gotta keep it rolling here without him. – 9:40 PM
I wouldn’t call it a hesitation, I would call it a “just making sure there isn’t something better” 3 from De’Anthony Melton – 9:37 PM
Oh wow, Jaren Jackson just BULLIED AD on the low block – 9:36 PM
Vogel’s response to LAL giving up 7 offensive boards to Memphis in the first half is to start big in the 2nd, with Howard replacing THT.
They started the half on a 6-0 run, and the margin is now 16-9, putting LAL back in front. LeBron continues to excel tonight. – 9:30 PM
Tyus Jones answers the LeBron 3 with 1 of this own! – 9:29 PM
Yes, Memphis fans. The Murray State game is now must win. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:29 PM
Vogel’s response to LAL giving up 7 offensive boards to Memphis in the first half is to start big in the 2nd, with Howard replacing THT.
Howard scored the first bucket of the 3rd, and LeBron the 2nd and 3rd, as a 6-0 run ties the game at 59. – 9:23 PM
Lakers start 2nd half on a 6-0 run, 59-59… – 9:23 PM
Lakers storm out to a 6-0 run to tie the game at 59. Grizzlies timeout – 9:22 PM
The Lakers are rolling out their Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, AD, Howard lineup to start the half – 9:21 PM
Lineup tweak: Dwight Howard starts the second half, presumably to bang with Steven Adams. Talen Horton-Tucker was the starter replaced. – 9:21 PM
Lakers switch THT for Dwight to start 2nd Half… – 9:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies recorded eight steals in the 2Q tonight against the Lakers, tying the most in a single quarter in franchise history. – 9:18 PM
let's catch our breath right quick.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies 59, Lakers 53. Jaren Jackson Jr. with a game-high 14. Grizzlies already have 12 steals. – 9:07 PM
A rough 2nd Q from LAL saw them get outscored by the shorthanded Grizz, 34-24, and LAL trail 59-53 at the half as a result.
They turned it over 8 times in the 2nd Q alone, and 14 times in the half, while allowing 7 Grizzlies offensive boards, 4 to Adams. MEM took 13 more FG’s. – 9:07 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 59, Lakers 53
This game shifted early in the second quarter when the non-LeBron/AD bench lineup struggled. Memphis is winning the possession battle, with 7 offensive rebounds and 9 fewer TOs than the Lakers (13-4). The Grizzlies have attempted 14 more shots. – 9:07 PM
HALFTIME
Lakers 53
Grizzlies 59
Trip: 14 points, 2 steals
Bane: 10 points, 2 assists
Tyus: 7 points, 5 assists, 2 steals
Culver: 6 points, 1 block, 1 steal
Jitty: 5 points, 3 steals – 9:06 PM
Lakers are lucky to be down only six. It’s all shooting variance and Memphis’ injuries. If you play this sloppily against a healthy opponent with standard shooting numbers, you lose by 25. – 9:06 PM
Halftime in Memphis.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
What a 2nd qtr FIGHT for the Grizzlies! A quarter where the defense fueled the offense. Grizzlies forced 8 turnovers in the 2nd qtr and scored 15 PTS off of them in the qtr! – 9:06 PM
HALFTIME: Grizzlies 59, Lakers 53.
Hard to win when the opponent has taken 13 more shots than you at halftime. 12 Memphis steals in that half. Yikes. – 9:06 PM
Said this before but if I was guarding Westbrook, I’d spend the whole game saying stuff like, “I can’t believe they don’t let you shoot more threes” – 9:04 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
So happy seeing Kyle Anderson back out there for the @Memphis Grizzlies! – 9:04 PM
Huge turnover gap in this one: Lakers have 13, Grizzlies have 4. Memphis has scored 18 points off of Lakers turnovers, and they’ve taken 15 more shots. – 9:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Move out of the ay! Jaren Jackson Jr. coming through!! – 9:01 PM
Lakers have committed 207 turnovers this half … or at least it feels like it. – 9:01 PM
Awful basketball right now, Lakers with 13 turnovers (still in the 1st half)…Lakers down 56-50 – 9:01 PM
LeBron and Westbrook had early-shot-clock turnovers out of a time out, both of which led to fastbreak hoops. That’s 14 first half turnovers, and 9 in a rough 2nd Q. – 9:01 PM
Grizzlies just want it more than the Lakers this half. Completely undermanned and without the star power. Hasn’t mattered. They are just playing harder. – 9:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
JJJ’s confidence attacking off the dribble is a world away from where it was at the beginning of the season. – 8:57 PM
Steven Adams is now 28-for-33 on jump balls. That is astounding. – 8:56 PM
Steven Adams jump ball coming. – 8:56 PM
LeBron led LAL to a great start, but since he sat late in the 1st Q, the whole team’s energy went down, and let Memphis right back into it. Grizz now lead 45-42 with 5 min. left in the 2nd Q.
Many unforced turnovers have contributed, as LAL have 12 already, to 4 from MEM. – 8:55 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jarrett Culver 👀 – 8:54 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jarrett Culver making circus shots over LeBron. Sure. – 8:54 PM
THE JARRETT CULVER GAME – 8:54 PM
JARRETT CULVER LAYUP ON LEBRON pic.twitter.com/oQu6bAfTe7 – 8:53 PM
🚨 Jarrett Culver in his bag 🚨 – 8:53 PM
Jarrett Culver in his bag – 8:52 PM
22-9 run. – 8:48 PM
jitty
The top of the second is normally when LeBron rotates back in, but after taking a longer first quarter shift, he’s been sitting for the first three minutes. In the meantime, the Grizzlies have made it a back-and-forth game, now tied at 35. – 8:44 PM
John Konchar looks like Chainsaw from the movie Summer School – 8:43 PM
Jarrett Culver has come in and gotten a block, steal, and assist in less than 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/Z10ZkJ9fPb – 8:41 PM
With the extended PT in the 1st Q, LeBron isn’t starting the 2nd Q, his typical rotation. Westbrook is out there, instead, and started the period with a turnover, which MEM capitalized upon to get within 2.
Russ did answer that w/a bucket on the other end. – 8:40 PM
That felt like about as good of a quarter as the Lakers have had this year… and they go into the second only up by four. – 8:39 PM
Jarrett Culver checks in and gets the steal. First round of rotation minutes here this season – 8:39 PM
Jarrett Culver playing rotation minutes for the Grizzlies tonight. – 8:39 PM
LAL led 29-22 with Westbrook going to the FT line, and 28.2 seconds left in the 1st Q. But after 2 misses, LAL gave up an offensive board that got Jones a 2nd look at a 3. He made it with 2.3 seconds left to pull MEM within 4. Five-point swing. – 8:38 PM
Lakers outplayed Memphis pretty significantly and are still only up four. Come on guys. We’re more than a quarter through the season here. Let’s not do this again. – 8:37 PM
First quarter: Lakers 29, Grizzlies 25
The Lakers made pushing the pace an emphasis in the first quarter, scoring 16 points in the paint and 13 points in transition. LeBron James led the charge with 9 points and 4 assists. Grizzlies are sticking around w/ 3s + more possessions. – 8:37 PM
Lakers get punked on the glass by Tillman and give up an offensive rebound and a Tyus Jones three. Could have been a 7-point lead, but it’s just 29-25 at the first quarter break. – 8:37 PM
End of the 1st
Lakers 29
Grizzlies 25
Bane: 10 points, 2 assists
Jones: 5 points, 2 assists – 8:37 PM
Tyus Jones just knocked down a 3 before the horn after an excellent effort on the offensive glass from Xavier Tillman – 8:36 PM
LeBron in 11 minutes: 9 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal (plus 3 TO’s).
He played more than his typical 1st Q minutes, as well. Usually comes out earlier in the quarter, but may have asked to stay in. – 8:33 PM
All I can think about right now is Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant screaming at their TVs. – 8:32 PM
Grizzlies gotta get the bunnies if they want to stay in this one. – 8:32 PM
Konchar just intercepted LeBron… do we have eyes on @bcabraham or @KoncharFan – 8:32 PM
Brodie to a cutting 👑
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/F4ii0UkMNl – 8:29 PM
The Lakers are trying to run the Grizzlies over with the transition game early, and LeBron has been the heart of it: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and running, running, running. He’s been a menace in his “free safety” role on defense and killing on outlets and postups – 8:28 PM
DROP THE HAMMER THT 😳
pic.twitter.com/TkIOeWUgqG – 8:24 PM
Really sharp start from LeBron here in Memphis.
Two blocks, three assists (plus a hit-ahead pass that got Davis two FT’s), two boards and a steal wiith five points as LAL hold a 19-15 lead. – 8:24 PM
The Thunder list Vit Krejci and Aaron Wiggins as OUT tomorrow against the Lakers. LAL will not have to release an injury report until tomorrow afternoon. – 8:24 PM
THT x 🧨
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/TyUQiWQKkx – 8:23 PM
LeBron waiting for the double makes more sense in shooting heavy lineups. – 8:23 PM
Kyle Anderson checks in for Desmond Bane, for his 1st appearance in about a week-ish.
Jones, Melton, Anderson, Tillie, Adams – 8:22 PM
Even in the halfcourt, you’re seeing Anthony Davis able to spread Steven Adams out from the paint, opening the lane on that THT drive just now. – 8:21 PM
first time, as the Lakers are up 14-8 with 7:32 left in the 1st.
the arena sounded like a damn home playoff game these past 3 Laker buckets – 8:18 PM
Three straight Laker dunks forced a Grizzlies time out, as THT, LeBron and AD took turns throwing it down.
LAL lead 14-8. – 8:17 PM
Three straight fastbreak dunks for the Lakers, to the delight of this decidedly pro-Lakers crowd. Talen, LeBron and AD all flush after Jaren Jackson hits the bench with two fouls, putting the Lakers up 14-8. – 8:17 PM
Three straight dunks for the Lakers here in Memphis to take an early 14-8 lead. – 8:17 PM
2 fouls for Jaren. Killian Tillie comes in to replace him – 8:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Taylor Jenkins looks like someone who makes a living podcasting about the Grizzlies. AK – 8:15 PM
More people cheered for that Avery Bradley 3 just now than they ever did for any basket he hit as a Grizzly – 8:14 PM
Desmond Bane on pace for about 100 tonight. – 8:14 PM
With LeBron and AD at the 4 and 5, that means Adams is taking AD, and Jaren is guarding LeBron.
Major developmental opportunity for Trip. – 8:13 PM
12 jump balls in a row for Steven Adams. Unstoppable. – 8:11 PM
With Dillon Brooks in protocol De’Anthony Melton replaces him as the pregame dancer in the Grizzlies huddle – 8:08 PM
With no Morant, Brooks, Clarke, Williams, Merrill we are pretty certain to get some new combos from Taylor Jenkins tonight.
Excluding Merrill, the Grizzlies haven’t been missing two guards during the injury report log jam. Sooooo, more Konchar minutes? – 7:54 PM
tonight’s starting five vs. @Los Angeles Lakers
〽️ @Tyus Jones
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/q0mQq8upga – 7:50 PM
Starting 5’s
Lakers: Westbrook, Bradley, Horton-Tucker, LeBron, Davis
Grizzlies: Jones, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams
Dillon Brooks is out tonight with health and safety protocols – 7:47 PM
A big applause from the fans when the Lakers came out for warmups, and there’s a lot of purple and gold. Is Memphis a holiday hotspot? Surely the weather is nicer in LA? – 7:46 PM
Lakers using the same starters against the Grizzlies:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:35 PM
Tonight’s starters 🙌
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/sVXgxaoGh3 – 7:34 PM
Lakers are rolling out the same starting lineup they had against Boston: Talen, LeBron, AD, Bradley and Russ. – 7:31 PM
Gold 🆚 Grizzlies
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/8AHMwfRsFO – 7:22 PM
Kyle Anderson WILL be playing tonight, after missing the past week and a half due to back soreness pic.twitter.com/W2oI4jeP8h – 7:17 PM
Top 5 big man pick and roll defenders
1. Draymond Green
2. Joel Embiid
3. Anthony Davis
4. Rudy Gobert
5. Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:04 PM
Grizzlies Dillon Brooks rips officials after ejection against Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/09/gri… – 7:01 PM
Rajon Rondo was listed as questionable with gastroenteritis, and has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at Memphis.
Rondo has been out of the regular rotation for the past few weeks. – 6:59 PM
Rajon Rondo (gastroenteritis) is out against the Grizzlies, per the Lakers. – 6:46 PM
The Lakers say Rajon Rondo is officially out with, erm, let’s call it stomach discomfort. – 6:46 PM
Steven Adams and Xavier Tillman working out in pregame pic.twitter.com/W5cIHHz1XT – 6:45 PM
Frank Vogel says there’s no updated timeline on Trevor Arita’s return, but mentions it’s possible that he joins the G League team after the road trip if the Lakers determine he needs more live work. – 6:40 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he believes Taylor Jenkins is one of the bright coaches in this league and the Grizzlies’ record without Ja Morant is indicative of that. – 6:40 PM
Frank Vogel said there is no update on Trevor Ariza’s return timetable, but he said that Ariza might spend some time with the South Bay Lakers next week on an off-day to help with his ramp-up for his eventual return. – 6:40 PM
Frank Vogel on Trevor Ariza: “We’re hoping to have him potentially practice with the G League next week. … If that’s necessary to get more live work. … No update on the exact timeline.” – 6:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyle Anderson is a game-time decision tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies vs Lakers, per Coach Taylor Jenkins. – 6:26 PM
Taylor Jenkins thinks Russell Westbrook does a great job of playing to his strengths — highlighted his transition play and the force he plays with – 6:25 PM
Trevor Ariza warming up ahead of the Grizzlies game pic.twitter.com/hcRPNiRVt5 – 6:25 PM
The Lakers are one of the oldest teams in the league… but here’s where Russell Westbrook makes the biggest impact: pic.twitter.com/GisGhigbpg – 6:11 PM
Updated Lakers’ status report for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – Only real change is Rajon Rondo’s status: pic.twitter.com/Ql3OB1mxhR – 3:12 PM
Join Russ, Bron and the #LakeShow for their rivalry win over the Celtics 🙌 – 2:55 PM
Comments / 0