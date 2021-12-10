Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-13) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (11-11) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 9, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers 95, Memphis Grizzlies 108 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

tonight was mad real. goodnight 😴 pic.twitter.com/Ur61fUEcGT – 1:02 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Lakers (13-13) are 8-1/2 games behind #Warriors (21-4) and trail #Suns (20-4) by eight after Thursday’s loss at Memphis, but the distance between them feels even greater to Charles Barkley.

“They’re not even on the same planet.” (w/video) https://t.co/PyY5vxDDCE via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/zAHlFrhCZs – 12:58 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. was in the hallway geeking.

On the other end of the call: Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.

“I’m sure they spent the night yelling at the TV,” Jackson said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:46 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Memphis Grizzlies’ chances to make the playoffs, per TeamRankings.com:

77.8% 📈 – 12:15 AM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

THE WHOLE GANG CAN GO 🗣️

🎤 @Desmond Bane | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/AHj57qEihF – 12:15 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Can the Lakers play at a championship level?

“Some games, we didn’t. Tonight we didn’t.”

Another backslide for the up-and-down Lakers, lacking focus and toughness in a tangle with shorthanded Memphis: ocregister.com/2021/12/09/slo… – 12:03 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis: “[Opponents] feel like they’re the underdogs when they’re coming in, especially when they’re without their star players and we got to play like we’re the underdogs. Which, now, at this point of the season, the way we’re playing, a lot of games, we probably are.” – 11:55 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

hydration is key 🔑

cc: @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/Z7floarcg9 – 11:36 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers have just two wins this season against teams in the top 10 in the West: the squeaker against the Grizzlies back in October, and at Sacramento last week. They are 6-9 vs. the West. – 11:34 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis emphasized the Lakers needing to play like “the underdogs” moving forward. Need to be “scrappy” in these games. – 11:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis: We gotta play like underdogs which, now, at this point in the season, we probably are. – 11:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis: “We’ve got to be a more consistent team to truly compete for a championship.” – 11:29 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis: “That’s our biggest problem right now. Consistency.” – 11:28 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook: We gotta be able to own our shit. Simple as that. – 11:26 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Win or lose, the Westbrook postgame outfit is the game within the game. AK pic.twitter.com/LfKFWoYCYL – 11:25 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

“Hopefully he’s definitely in the recognition…”

-Coach Jenkins on Desmond Bane in talks of Most Improved Player – 11:18 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Desmond Bane on the Most Improved Player campaign @Ja Morant is starting: “I got his back, and he’s got mine” — he said that’s just the chemistry with this group, and the whole team is just really close on and off the court – 11:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Desmond Bane on his hot stretches in the 4th quarter: He says the coaching staff empowers him, and he takes advantage of what the offense creates – 11:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Desmond Bane on Dillon Brooks’ quick scratch: He didn’t know what they’d look like, but he knew that they were going to fight regardless. He told his teammates to have fun, play their games, and just let the result show what it shows – 11:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. on prepping for teams in “3 games in 4 nights stretches” — you have to take care of your body and watch film, stay locked in and give your mind a bit of rest, and be ready to go – 11:11 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. said that he’s hydrating more — grabs a “Ziaire canteen, and going ham” — , and he’s trying to just find different ways to improve his game and critique his game – 11:10 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. — not kidding — says drinking more water has helped him become more consistent. – 11:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. said that they defensively stayed locked in with the shifts and communicated in situations where they anticipated who got the ball.

“You got to talk loud when playing a team like LA” – 11:09 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks warriors and guys that you rally around, and he also said they Facetimed those 2 after the game – 11:08 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron thought the Lakers played gritty, especially on the defensive end. Points out that of the Grizzlies 108 points, 27 came off of turnovers. The defensive focus was there in general; on offense, it was not. – 11:05 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron said the Lakers have done a good job in the last seven games managing their turnovers, then gave up 22 tonight. – 11:02 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron: “Tonight turnovers killed us. … That’s been our Achilles heel before the last seven games.” – 11:02 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

“…It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, where you’re playing, what happened the games before and all that stuff. We’re gonna play our standard and this is definitely a standard type.”

-Coach Jenkins after the @Memphis Grizzlies win vs Lakers – 10:58 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette hotline is live @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.

Lakers inconsistency, Jazz hot, trade talk, tribe has to vote Ricard out or theyre all done, Ebaums World still exists?

Taking your calls ⬇️

twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkKz… – 10:53 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

To put the Lakers’ issues with points off turnovers in perspective, the Grizzlies gave up 21 points off turnovers, which is *a lot*, and the Lakers still beat them with 27. You gotta want it to win that battle. AK – 10:50 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

can we get you to change that photo @StatMuse? – 10:48 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

So far, with postgame, we’ve spoken with Taylor Jenkins and Jarrett Culver, quick thread.

Jenkins is proud of how the team really took advantage of attacking and getting 50/50 balls, and thought they did a great job of sticking to game-plan discipline as well – 10:48 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Quick @LockedOnLakers video reaction to the Lakers’ 108-95 loss to the Grizzlies. Biggest key to the disappointment? 22 turnovers, which Memphis converted into 27 points. That’s just horrific. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/a7jBsrNDr8 – 10:48 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson, Jr. is averaging 21 points on 51% shooting and 41% on 3-pointers in his last 7 games (Grizzlies are 6-1). Prior to this, @Jaren Jackson Jr. was averaging 14.8 points on 40% shooting and 34% on 3-pointers. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/E0fZoODj6Q – 10:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

When asked if he’s surprised that a veteran group like the Lakers would let up after getting an early lead by @Dan Woike, Frank Vogel responds: “I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. I’ve seen it with our group this year.” – 10:37 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

LeBron is a free agent in 2023.

Who will be better from 2023, onwards…

Return of the King… again? – 10:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Desmond Bane is shooting better from three (40.2) on more attempts than:

Zach LaVine

Donovan Mitchell

Tyler Herro

Duncan Robinson

Trae Young

Buddy Hield

Jordan Poole

Jayson Tatum

Paul George

Luka Doncic

Damian Lillard

James Harden pic.twitter.com/Thu3GbTNyx – 10:35 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Grizzlies snuff out the Lakers 108-95. @NathanChester24 with the quick recap https://t.co/HFRXspe3eJ pic.twitter.com/N1Lb5NB0tD – 10:34 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Frank Vogel says the Lakers “had too much of a casualness to our approach” in loss against the Grizzlies, which I would argue has been one of their great shortcomings all season. – 10:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says “there was just too much of a casualness to our approach” after the Lakers got a small lead. The energy shifted in the second quarter toward the Grizzlies, and then they were chasing the rest of the night. – 10:33 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

happy holidays @Los Angeles Lakers pic.twitter.com/j4ZIIGJcbQ – 10:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

the Lakers lost – 10:31 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“We got a bunch of fighters in that locker room, a lot of hoopers.” – @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/nX1AUGJG1S – 10:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron James this season:

— Career-high 3PA

— Lowest 3P% since 2016

— Career-low shots in the paint

— Lowest FG% since 2015 pic.twitter.com/OmXRPed9da – 10:29 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Memphis Grizzlies > COVID protocols > LeBron James > The rest of those sad sack Lakers – 10:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jaren Jackson Jr. last 10 games:

20.3 PPG

5.3 RPG

50 FG%

38 3P% on 6.6 attempts

The Grizzlies have won 6 of their last 7, all without Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/vShSHMRWYf – 10:20 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB. pic.twitter.com/phkNsGQw93 – 10:20 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

The Lakers fan walk of shame out of FedExForum is always heartwarming. Many of them will no doubt return in Curry jerseys in a few weeks haha – 10:19 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers lose in Memphis, 108-95, to fall back to .500 at 13-13. AD 22p 8r; LeBron 20p 11a 10r 4s 2b 5tos (100th career triple-double); Russ 9p on 3-of-9 7a 6tos +/- of -16; Bradley 10p 2s; THT 10p 5a. LAL has 22 turnovers as a team; MEM only had 11. – 10:19 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Grizzlies 108, Lakers 95

The Lakers drop to 13-13, unable to create separation from the .500 line. LeBron James had a triple-double: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists. The Lakers turned the ball over 22 times and allowed 14 offensive rebounds.

Up next: at OKC tomorrow. – 10:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Anthony Davis career 3P%:

38.3% — Bubble playoffs

29.9% — Every other game pic.twitter.com/7MWfOiQ0o7 – 10:18 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

stop by the grizz den on your way out. – 10:18 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

FINAL

Lakers 95

Grizzlies 108

Trip: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals

Bane: 23 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

and there are so many other people that hooped tonight, 280 characters can’t fit, whole squad hoopin – 10:17 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

108-95 Grizzlies. No Morant, No Dillon Brooks. LeBron/Davis combining for 75 minutes. Game-high 25 for Jaren. Good win for the Grizzlies. Bad loss for the Lakers. – 10:17 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Lakers w a full roster get blasted by Memphis w out morant….you just hate seeing that don’t ya?! – 10:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Lakers just lost to the Grizzlies without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.

But they were still missing their best player Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/a0xkvCvgJt – 10:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

GRIZZLIES WIN OVER THE LAKERS, BIG MOOD, YOU KNOW THE VIBES pic.twitter.com/GPmAi16YWc – 10:17 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

don’t turn me down @Desmond Bane 😂💯💪🏽 – 10:16 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

GRZNXTGEN MFS 🐻 – 10:16 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

thought it was gon be sweet 😂 – 10:15 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers finally get a needed 3-point shot … from Dwight Howard. – 10:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Wait, Dwight Howard just hit a 3? – 10:14 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Just a brutal loss for the Lakers, who looked good in a win over Boston on Tuesday. No Ja Morant, no Dillon Brooks and LA commits 22 turnovers in what will be a loss to the Grizz. – 10:14 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LeBron James has become the fifth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles:

✅ Russell Westbrook, 189

✅ Oscar Robertson, 181

✅ Magic Johnson, 138

✅ Jason Kidd, 107

✅ James, 100 – 10:13 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

YEAH YEAH YEAH – 10:12 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BANE MANE – 10:12 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BIG BANEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE – 10:12 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

you rang? @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/JfqdHo6sgA – 10:12 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The 100 Triple-Double Club:

Russell Westbrook

Oscar Robertson

Magic Johnson

Jason Kidd

And now, LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/KdmTHdZ7Fb – 10:11 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Lakers tryin to turn it on. Grizzlies gotta just settle down and get a few stops/ a few buckets and end it. – 10:10 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

LeBron James getting the 100th triple double of his career as the Lakers get blown out by the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/3cipah2guJ – 10:07 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

On a positive note…Lebron gets his 100th triple double of his career…Only the 5th player in NBA history – 10:07 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Lakers are locking up on defense and this thing is threatening to get interesting late. – 10:07 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

LeBron James has his 100th career triple-double tonight … but it’s the only thing going right for the Lakers with less than five minutes to go against Memphis. – 10:07 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

According to Lakers PR, LeBron has recorded his 100th career triple-double. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to achieve this feat. – 10:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Another career milestone for the 👑 pic.twitter.com/mZPmNirGlB – 10:06 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

LeBron James just recorded his 100th career triple double. He has 20, 10 and 10 so far against the Grizzlies, but it’s not looking like it will be enough to win. – 10:05 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

There’s LeBron’s 100th triple-double, but it comes with LAL trailing 101-87 with just 5:10 to play. – 10:05 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

It’s not a stretch to say that Jaren Jackson Jr. has been the best player on the floor tonight — even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook out there too – 10:04 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

📱 trip you see me calling?? – 10:04 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Jaren Jackson Jr. long-distance “Whoomp!” request. Grizzlies up 101-85 with half a quarter to go. – 10:03 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Memphis bench players that don’t typically get a lot of time:

Konchar +14, Tillman +19, and Culver +17, outworked Lakers 2nd unit. – 10:03 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

ALL THE HOMIES LOVE TRIP – 10:03 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Getting superstar Jaren Jackson Jr. tonight. – 10:03 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

That Jaren Jackson three feels like the killer. Lakers down 16 with 5:43 left, and they can’t string together back-to-back offensive possessions at this point. – 10:03 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jarrett Culver graduated from the Steven Adams school of jump balls – 9:58 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron is 1 assist away from his 100th career triple-double. – 9:58 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Good stuff from @Jamal Crawford and @Quentin Richardson on this Lakers-Grizzlies game (League Pass option). Fascinating to watch them react in real time to the Lakers’ puzzling play and break down their issues. – 9:58 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

My favorite part of this Lakers team are the disappointed Dad glares from LeBron when the other guys mess up. – 9:58 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Turnovers: 21 for LAL, 10 for Memphis. – 9:57 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

give bro dat MIP RIGHT NOW @Desmond Bane – 9:55 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks-less Grizzlies have opened up the 4th Q on a 9-2 spurt to go up by 14 on the Lakers with 8:17 remaining. – 9:55 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It’s Grizzlies 94, Lakers 80. The 14-point margin feels like a gulf. Bad body language the last few minutes for the Lakers, who don’t seem prepared to mount a gritty comeback against a team that demands you play hard. – 9:55 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

How Desmond Bane has been changing gears off drives is so cool to see – 9:54 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

I think Malik Monk just crossed over himself – 9:54 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

No Ja Morant, no Dillon Brooks and the Lakers find themselves down 12 (92-80)…Grizzlies just playing with more energy – 9:53 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

whole team hooping – 9:52 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Desmond Bane with the shot clock winding down takes LeBron James off the dribble for the score. Sheeeesh – 9:50 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

The confidence of Desmond Bane! We have seen it all season but tonight, my GOODNESS! – 9:50 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

John Konchar’s stat line after the 3rd qtr:

7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL – 9:49 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL started the 3rd Q strong, as they did the game, turning a 6-point halftime deficit into a 72-68 lead at the 6:50 mark.

But for the second time tonight, the MEM bench outplayed them considerably, and closed the 3rd on an extended 17-6 run to lead 85-78 into the 4th Q. – 9:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Grizzlies 85, Lakers 78

Turnovers continue to hurt the Lakers — they had six in the third and are up to 19 for the game. Grizzlies are controlling the pace with their offensive rebounding (10) and 16 steals. LAL needs to generate easier buckets down the stretch. – 9:48 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Kyle Anderson’s stat line after the 3rd qtr:

7 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK – 9:48 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

John Konchar with the putback lay-up before the horn!

End of the 3rd

Lakers 78

Grizzlies 85

Trip: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Bane: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Tyus: 10 points, 6 assists, 3 assists, 2 steals

Anderson: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks – 9:48 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Final frame coming up. pic.twitter.com/xGcyqHppWI – 9:47 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies have battled this entire game when they had every excuse to lay down.

This is an impressive effort. – 9:47 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

In this quarter alone, Anthony Davis has been overpowered to the rim by Jaren Jackson Jr. and blocked twice by Kyle Anderson. – 9:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis has been nursing a left thumb sprain, and after that failed alley-oop attempt he’s favoring that hand like it’s hurting again. – 9:46 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Anthony Davis is holding his hand like he’s hurt. – 9:45 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

KILLIAN TILLIE BASELINE SLAMMA JAM – 9:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Through three quarters, the Grizzlies have played tougher than the Lakers. That’s a part of this. – 9:44 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

This Grizzlies team is hustling their asses off #GNG – 9:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The crowd erupts, as Desmond Bane swarms Horton-Tucker in the backcourt to force a jump ball – 9:43 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

STRAIGHT THRU HIS CHEST 🦄

20 in the game for @Jaren Jackson Jr.. pic.twitter.com/PHr9gX3XL7 – 9:42 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

These non-Jackson minutes seem rather important for the Grizzlies. Gotta keep it rolling here without him. – 9:40 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

9-0 RUN. YEAH YEAH. – 9:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

I wouldn’t call it a hesitation, I would call it a “just making sure there isn’t something better” 3 from De’Anthony Melton – 9:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Oh wow, Jaren Jackson just BULLIED AD on the low block – 9:36 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

THE MOST LETHAL FLY BY IN THE GAME.

cc: @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/3z5VNnHULc – 9:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel’s response to LAL giving up 7 offensive boards to Memphis in the first half is to start big in the 2nd, with Howard replacing THT.

They started the half on a 6-0 run, and the margin is now 16-9, putting LAL back in front. LeBron continues to excel tonight. – 9:30 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tyus Jones answers the LeBron 3 with 1 of this own! – 9:29 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Yes, Memphis fans. The Murray State game is now must win. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:29 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel’s response to LAL giving up 7 offensive boards to Memphis in the first half is to start big in the 2nd, with Howard replacing THT.

Howard scored the first bucket of the 3rd, and LeBron the 2nd and 3rd, as a 6-0 run ties the game at 59. – 9:23 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers start 2nd half on a 6-0 run, 59-59… – 9:23 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Lakers storm out to a 6-0 run to tie the game at 59. Grizzlies timeout – 9:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The Lakers are rolling out their Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, AD, Howard lineup to start the half – 9:21 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lineup tweak: Dwight Howard starts the second half, presumably to bang with Steven Adams. Talen Horton-Tucker was the starter replaced. – 9:21 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers switch THT for Dwight to start 2nd Half… – 9:21 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies recorded eight steals in the 2Q tonight against the Lakers, tying the most in a single quarter in franchise history. – 9:18 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

JC hooping – 9:11 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Jaren Jackson Jr. comin’ thru 😤

(via @GrizzOnBally)

pic.twitter.com/PC8t3UzaA6 – 9:10 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

let’s catch our breath right quick. pic.twitter.com/fLNhtfrpvo – 9:09 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Grizzlies 59, Lakers 53. Jaren Jackson Jr. with a game-high 14. Grizzlies already have 12 steals. – 9:07 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

sorry for yelling all night.

we are just matching the energy of dis crowd. – 9:07 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

A rough 2nd Q from LAL saw them get outscored by the shorthanded Grizz, 34-24, and LAL trail 59-53 at the half as a result.

They turned it over 8 times in the 2nd Q alone, and 14 times in the half, while allowing 7 Grizzlies offensive boards, 4 to Adams. MEM took 13 more FG’s. – 9:07 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Grizzlies 59, Lakers 53

This game shifted early in the second quarter when the non-LeBron/AD bench lineup struggled. Memphis is winning the possession battle, with 7 offensive rebounds and 9 fewer TOs than the Lakers (13-4). The Grizzlies have attempted 14 more shots. – 9:07 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

HALFTIME

Lakers 53

Grizzlies 59

Trip: 14 points, 2 steals

Bane: 10 points, 2 assists

Tyus: 7 points, 5 assists, 2 steals

Culver: 6 points, 1 block, 1 steal

Jitty: 5 points, 3 steals – 9:06 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Lakers are lucky to be down only six. It’s all shooting variance and Memphis’ injuries. If you play this sloppily against a healthy opponent with standard shooting numbers, you lose by 25. – 9:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Halftime in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/vDrMwJb2MQ – 9:06 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

What a 2nd qtr FIGHT for the Grizzlies! A quarter where the defense fueled the offense. Grizzlies forced 8 turnovers in the 2nd qtr and scored 15 PTS off of them in the qtr! – 9:06 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

HALFTIME: Grizzlies 59, Lakers 53.

Hard to win when the opponent has taken 13 more shots than you at halftime. 12 Memphis steals in that half. Yikes. – 9:06 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Said this before but if I was guarding Westbrook, I’d spend the whole game saying stuff like, “I can’t believe they don’t let you shoot more threes” – 9:04 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

So happy seeing Kyle Anderson back out there for the @Memphis Grizzlies! – 9:04 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Huge turnover gap in this one: Lakers have 13, Grizzlies have 4. Memphis has scored 18 points off of Lakers turnovers, and they’ve taken 15 more shots. – 9:03 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Move out of the ay! Jaren Jackson Jr. coming through!! – 9:01 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Lakers have committed 207 turnovers this half … or at least it feels like it. – 9:01 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Awful basketball right now, Lakers with 13 turnovers (still in the 1st half)…Lakers down 56-50 – 9:01 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

ayeee trip – 9:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron and Westbrook had early-shot-clock turnovers out of a time out, both of which led to fastbreak hoops. That’s 14 first half turnovers, and 9 in a rough 2nd Q. – 9:01 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies just want it more than the Lakers this half. Completely undermanned and without the star power. Hasn’t mattered. They are just playing harder. – 9:01 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

head tap melt – 9:00 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

DE’ANTHONY MELTON STEAL FROM LEBRON.

FASTBREAK POSTER DUNK ON WESTBROOK. pic.twitter.com/EQxCps2EYB – 9:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

HEAD TAP. – 9:00 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Is staying in Portland the best option for Dame? #RealOnes

Presented by @Hennessy. Please drink responsibly. #ad pic.twitter.com/1UGx5dFQPk – 9:00 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

JJJ’s confidence attacking off the dribble is a world away from where it was at the beginning of the season. – 8:57 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Steven Adams is now 28-for-33 on jump balls. That is astounding. – 8:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Steven Adams jump ball coming. – 8:56 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron led LAL to a great start, but since he sat late in the 1st Q, the whole team’s energy went down, and let Memphis right back into it. Grizz now lead 45-42 with 5 min. left in the 2nd Q.

Many unforced turnovers have contributed, as LAL have 12 already, to 4 from MEM. – 8:55 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Jarrett Culver 👀 – 8:54 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Jarrett Culver making circus shots over LeBron. Sure. – 8:54 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

THE JARRETT CULVER GAME – 8:54 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JARRETT CULVER LAYUP ON LEBRON pic.twitter.com/oQu6bAfTe7 – 8:53 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

🚨 Jarrett Culver in his bag 🚨 – 8:53 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jarrett Culver in his bag – 8:52 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BIG TIME JIT GOIN ON AT 191 BEALE STREET pic.twitter.com/syHDMwyGsW – 8:50 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

22-9 run. – 8:48 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

How long until Lakers fans are photoshopping Konchar into an LA jersey and responding to his Tweets? – 8:47 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

1. get the puppies in order.

2. knock it down. pic.twitter.com/VQz6NYIZMC – 8:47 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JOHN KONCHAR FASTBREAK LAYUP, LAKERS TIMEOUT, THE VIBES ARE IMMACULATE – 8:47 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

EVERY DAY WE JIT.

STAY LOCKED IN FOR THE HIGHLIGHT. – 8:46 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

jitty – 8:46 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

John Konchar was NOT going to MISS that one this time! – 8:46 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

The defensive activity so far has been pretty grand, as the Grizzlies are up to 7 steals – 8:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The top of the second is normally when LeBron rotates back in, but after taking a longer first quarter shift, he’s been sitting for the first three minutes. In the meantime, the Grizzlies have made it a back-and-forth game, now tied at 35. – 8:44 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

16-6 run for the gang from beale street. – 8:44 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

John Konchar looks like Chainsaw from the movie Summer School – 8:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jarrett Culver has come in and gotten a block, steal, and assist in less than 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/Z10ZkJ9fPb – 8:41 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️

We trail 29-25 after the first segment.

@Desmond Bane leads with 10 points.

📺 Watch on @GrizzOnBally 📺

📻 Listen on @929espn 📻 pic.twitter.com/y3H1gEpfqg – 8:40 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With the extended PT in the 1st Q, LeBron isn’t starting the 2nd Q, his typical rotation. Westbrook is out there, instead, and started the period with a turnover, which MEM capitalized upon to get within 2.

Russ did answer that w/a bucket on the other end. – 8:40 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

That felt like about as good of a quarter as the Lakers have had this year… and they go into the second only up by four. – 8:39 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jarrett Culver checks in and gets the steal. First round of rotation minutes here this season – 8:39 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jarrett Culver playing rotation minutes for the Grizzlies tonight. – 8:39 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL led 29-22 with Westbrook going to the FT line, and 28.2 seconds left in the 1st Q. But after 2 misses, LAL gave up an offensive board that got Jones a 2nd look at a 3. He made it with 2.3 seconds left to pull MEM within 4. Five-point swing. – 8:38 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Lakers outplayed Memphis pretty significantly and are still only up four. Come on guys. We’re more than a quarter through the season here. Let’s not do this again. – 8:37 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 29, Grizzlies 25

The Lakers made pushing the pace an emphasis in the first quarter, scoring 16 points in the paint and 13 points in transition. LeBron James led the charge with 9 points and 4 assists. Grizzlies are sticking around w/ 3s + more possessions. – 8:37 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers get punked on the glass by Tillman and give up an offensive rebound and a Tyus Jones three. Could have been a 7-point lead, but it’s just 29-25 at the first quarter break. – 8:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

End of the 1st

Lakers 29

Grizzlies 25

Bane: 10 points, 2 assists

Jones: 5 points, 2 assists – 8:37 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

un. deux. trois.

@KillianTillie | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/X7pSJbAlQG – 8:37 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tyus Jones just knocked down a 3 before the horn after an excellent effort on the offensive glass from Xavier Tillman – 8:36 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron in 11 minutes: 9 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal (plus 3 TO’s).

He played more than his typical 1st Q minutes, as well. Usually comes out earlier in the quarter, but may have asked to stay in. – 8:33 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

All I can think about right now is Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant screaming at their TVs. – 8:32 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies gotta get the bunnies if they want to stay in this one. – 8:32 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Konchar just intercepted LeBron… do we have eyes on @bcabraham or @KoncharFan – 8:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

hold dat.

10 points in the first quarter on 4-6 shooting for @Desmond Bane. pic.twitter.com/1PViBsSc5i – 8:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Brodie to a cutting 👑

(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/F4ii0UkMNl – 8:29 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers are trying to run the Grizzlies over with the transition game early, and LeBron has been the heart of it: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and running, running, running. He’s been a menace in his “free safety” role on defense and killing on outlets and postups – 8:28 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

DROP THE HAMMER THT 😳

(📼 @Los Angeles Lakers)

pic.twitter.com/TkIOeWUgqG – 8:24 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Really sharp start from LeBron here in Memphis.

Two blocks, three assists (plus a hit-ahead pass that got Davis two FT’s), two boards and a steal wiith five points as LAL hold a 19-15 lead. – 8:24 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder list Vit Krejci and Aaron Wiggins as OUT tomorrow against the Lakers. LAL will not have to release an injury report until tomorrow afternoon. – 8:24 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

THT x 🧨

(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/TyUQiWQKkx – 8:23 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

LeBron waiting for the double makes more sense in shooting heavy lineups. – 8:23 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson checks in for Desmond Bane, for his 1st appearance in about a week-ish.

Jones, Melton, Anderson, Tillie, Adams – 8:22 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

that beale street side step is money ✅ pic.twitter.com/6OxMYYONSE – 8:22 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Even in the halfcourt, you’re seeing Anthony Davis able to spread Steven Adams out from the paint, opening the lane on that THT drive just now. – 8:21 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

first time, as the Lakers are up 14-8 with 7:32 left in the 1st.

the arena sounded like a damn home playoff game these past 3 Laker buckets – 8:18 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Three straight Laker dunks forced a Grizzlies time out, as THT, LeBron and AD took turns throwing it down.

LAL lead 14-8. – 8:17 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Three straight fastbreak dunks for the Lakers, to the delight of this decidedly pro-Lakers crowd. Talen, LeBron and AD all flush after Jaren Jackson hits the bench with two fouls, putting the Lakers up 14-8. – 8:17 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Three straight dunks for the Lakers here in Memphis to take an early 14-8 lead. – 8:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

2 fouls for Jaren. Killian Tillie comes in to replace him – 8:15 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Taylor Jenkins looks like someone who makes a living podcasting about the Grizzlies. AK – 8:15 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

More people cheered for that Avery Bradley 3 just now than they ever did for any basket he hit as a Grizzly – 8:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Desmond Bane on pace for about 100 tonight. – 8:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

With LeBron and AD at the 4 and 5, that means Adams is taking AD, and Jaren is guarding LeBron.

Major developmental opportunity for Trip. – 8:13 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Let’s hoop.

📺 @GrizzOnBally

📻 @929espn – 8:12 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

12 jump balls in a row for Steven Adams. Unstoppable. – 8:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

With Dillon Brooks in protocol De’Anthony Melton replaces him as the pregame dancer in the Grizzlies huddle – 8:08 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

When talking about the Lakers, we often discuss their Big 3. But @Dave McMenamin dove deeper into their potentially dynamic duo. New on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/GD6TxEV410 – 8:08 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Purple & Gold pic.twitter.com/fKWm7iz5GX – 8:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

With no Morant, Brooks, Clarke, Williams, Merrill we are pretty certain to get some new combos from Taylor Jenkins tonight.

Excluding Merrill, the Grizzlies haven’t been missing two guards during the injury report log jam. Sooooo, more Konchar minutes? – 7:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

tonight’s starting five vs. @Los Angeles Lakers

〽️ @Tyus Jones

〽️ @De’Anthony Melton

〽️ @Desmond Bane

〽️ @jarenjacksonjr

〽️ @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/q0mQq8upga – 7:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Starting 5’s

Lakers: Westbrook, Bradley, Horton-Tucker, LeBron, Davis

Grizzlies: Jones, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams

Dillon Brooks is out tonight with health and safety protocols – 7:47 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

A big applause from the fans when the Lakers came out for warmups, and there’s a lot of purple and gold. Is Memphis a holiday hotspot? Surely the weather is nicer in LA? – 7:46 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers using the same starters against the Grizzlies:

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Talen Horton-Tucker

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 7:35 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Tonight’s starters 🙌

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/sVXgxaoGh3 – 7:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers are rolling out the same starting lineup they had against Boston: Talen, LeBron, AD, Bradley and Russ. – 7:31 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Gold 🆚 Grizzlies

#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/8AHMwfRsFO – 7:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson WILL be playing tonight, after missing the past week and a half due to back soreness pic.twitter.com/W2oI4jeP8h – 7:17 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Cozy. Drippy. Causal.

Which fit are you?

@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/WS8riAetpc – 7:16 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Top 5 big man pick and roll defenders

1. Draymond Green

2. Joel Embiid

3. Anthony Davis

4. Rudy Gobert

5. Jaren Jackson Jr. – 7:04 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Grizzlies Dillon Brooks rips officials after ejection against Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/09/gri… – 7:01 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Invest in hard work.

#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/WESIEit677 – 7:00 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Rajon Rondo was listed as questionable with gastroenteritis, and has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at Memphis.

Rondo has been out of the regular rotation for the past few weeks. – 6:59 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Rajon Rondo (gastroenteritis) is out against the Grizzlies, per the Lakers. – 6:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers say Rajon Rondo is officially out with, erm, let’s call it stomach discomfort. – 6:46 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Steven Adams and Xavier Tillman working out in pregame pic.twitter.com/W5cIHHz1XT – 6:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says there’s no updated timeline on Trevor Arita’s return, but mentions it’s possible that he joins the G League team after the road trip if the Lakers determine he needs more live work. – 6:40 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he believes Taylor Jenkins is one of the bright coaches in this league and the Grizzlies’ record without Ja Morant is indicative of that. – 6:40 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel said there is no update on Trevor Ariza’s return timetable, but he said that Ariza might spend some time with the South Bay Lakers next week on an off-day to help with his ramp-up for his eventual return. – 6:40 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Trevor Ariza: “We’re hoping to have him potentially practice with the G League next week. … If that’s necessary to get more live work. … No update on the exact timeline.” – 6:39 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Kyle Anderson is a game-time decision tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies vs Lakers, per Coach Taylor Jenkins. – 6:26 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins thinks Russell Westbrook does a great job of playing to his strengths — highlighted his transition play and the force he plays with – 6:25 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Trevor Ariza warming up ahead of the Grizzlies game pic.twitter.com/hcRPNiRVt5 – 6:25 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

#50ForDaCity Bonus Feature: ZBO the #GirlDad 💙

Full documentary: https://t.co/MFE0WbKCQb pic.twitter.com/rQES0DVzNi – 6:12 PM

Chiney Ogwumike @chiney

The Lakers are one of the oldest teams in the league… but here’s where Russell Westbrook makes the biggest impact: pic.twitter.com/GisGhigbpg – 6:11 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: Ben Taylor @ElGee35 on NBA Evolution, The Value of Guard Defense, Greatest NBA Peaks, and Top-75 Snubs: https://t.co/wcjuu4c8Xa

Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/nmzoeZtYxl – 4:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Memphis in the meantime

⏰: 5:00 p.m. PT

📺: @SpectrumSN

📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW

#LakeShow x @socios

nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:52 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Updated Lakers’ status report for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – Only real change is Rajon Rondo’s status: pic.twitter.com/Ql3OB1mxhR – 3:12 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Join Russ, Bron and the #LakeShow for their rivalry win over the Celtics 🙌 – 2:55 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Listen to @Jaren Jackson Jr.. Come to support the gang at @FedExForum.

🎟: https://t.co/pggxWBVfgr pic.twitter.com/lqV0ah1q3J – 2:45 PM

Luke Kennard @LukeKennard5

Excited to check out the American Express x NBA 2K22 Experience on Sunday! The 1st-ever NBA 2K22 shop is providing access to free Locker Codes for Card Members & fun activities for all fans. Go to

901 W Olympic Blvd in LA! https://t.co/BMRWPhd61V #AmexAmbassador #ad pic.twitter.com/rUbYo2ZoEY – 2:15 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last road trip, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 62 minutes and traveled 4.50 miles at an average of 4.03 MPH.

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/KiDnfVNVWL – 2:00 PM