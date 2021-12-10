How To Style A Long Sleeve Tee

The pandemic prompted the denim industry to learn how to develop collections virtually, but the insight and connection gained from being close to a key market cannot be beat.
That’s what led vertical denim manufacturer Soorty to open a brand-new showroom in the heart of New York City.
The Pakistani company celebrated the Flatiron District facility’s opening last week, presenting its latest seasonless collection, as well as a trio of new initiatives with Lenzing, Isko and other industry influencers.
Part showroom, part communal space for stakeholders and clients to gather and collaborate, the space houses a “Denim Curiosity” table, a hands-on presentation of...
