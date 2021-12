One thing is for certain, College Park girls soccer team will not roll over to any opponent. “They will not be outworked,” Cavaliers 10-year coach Meredith Cook said. College Park went 14-5-3 overall, 8-2 in District 13-6A last year. The Cavaliers advanced to the area playoffs, where they fell in a shootout to Klein Cain, after finishing second in the district. It marked their first trip to the state playoffs in four years.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO