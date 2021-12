Leading Spanish cryptocurrency trading platform Bit2Me has recently added support for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in response to user demand for it. According to an announcement Bit2Me published on the microblogging platform Twitter, it listed Shiba Inu and labeled it one of the cryptocurrencies its users were most asking for. It added that while its goal was to dethrone Dogecoin ($DOGE) it became one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world.

