Sony’s upcoming sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, for PS5 and PS4 has been rated in Australia. Yesterday we already reported that the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 for Sony’s consoles received an Australian rating, and now Guerrilla Games’ Horizon sequel has received a rating as well. The game has been rated “M” with moderate violence and mild violence, which is in line with the Australian age rating for its predecessor. With Forbidden West now also being rated, another delay of the title seems unlikely.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO