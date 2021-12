Sonic Frontiers, which is presumed to be the next mainline game in the long-running Sonic the Hedgehog series, could be unveiled at this month’s The Game Awards. The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account has tweeted Geoff Keighley who hosts The Game Awards asking for an invite to the event which takes place on Thursday and then the Sonic account said “Following you now because you were cool enough to hook us up with an extra invite.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO