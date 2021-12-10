ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Former Silent Hill Developers Announce Slitterhead

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlitterhead looks mental. Give it to us immediately. Obviously, that can't actually happen,...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Slitterhead is a beautifully disgusting survival horror game from the creator of Silent Hill

Among the seemingly endless onslaught of explosions shown off at The Game Awards, Keiichiro Toyama dimmed the lights with his latest project Slitterhead. Best known for creating Silent Hill, Toyama’s new studio Bokeh Studio seems to be looking to cause many sleepless nights with Slitterhead. First of all, just try saying the word “Slitterhead” out loud without shuddering. You know someone is a master of the horror craft when just saying their name fills you with disgust.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Warner Bros. Announces Wonder Woman Game for PS5

The world is obsessed with super heroes at the moment, so it follows that we're getting all the movies and video games we can handle. Cue Warner Bros., which has just announced another one to get excited about: Wonder Woman. All we have is this short teaser trailer to go...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Former Telltale Games developers announce narrative adventure Star Trek: Resurgence for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Dramatic Labs, an independent game developer comprised of former Telltale Games developers, has announced Star Trek: Resurgence, a third-person choice-driven adventure game. It will launch in spring 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store. “As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Bokeh Game Studio
gameranx.com

Silent Hill Game Teased During The Game Awards 2021?

Silent Hill is a massively popular video game franchise. Since the original PlayStation, fans were able to treat themselves to several thrilling games. Each installment typically brings its own unique narrative and characters, and it’s been a waiting game to see what’s next. Unfortunately, that waiting game is taking quite a bit of time. But, on the other hand, there are never any shortages of rumors and speculation for the franchise either.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Slitterhead Revealed At Game Awards

Keiichiro Toyama is best known as the creator of Silent Hill and his newest horror creation has been unveiled. Slitterhead has been announced and is being developed by Toyama’s own studio Bokeh Game Studios. Platform and release date have not been announced but it was revealed that Slitterhead will feature music by Akira Yamaoka. Some of the upcoming horrors can be viewed in the announcement trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
cardinalpointsonline.com

‘Silent Hill’ sparks future horror games

Set in a dark New England town, “Silent Hill” developed by Konami has been a favorite for vintage PlayStation fans. Since 1999, the original “Silent Hill” has been one of the most quintessential horror games that greatly influenced many horror and thriller games to this day. “Silent Hill” is like...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
dreadxp.com

Polish Fortune Teller Confirms Bloober Silent Hill: An Investigation

I rolled out of bed on a chilly November morning, the day before Thanksgiving. I checked my phone as always, and saw a message from DreadXP Head of Productions Ted Hentschke. “JANS! I have the perfect article for you!”. I scrolled down and watched a short video of a Polish fortune-teller named Velessa. Someone had called into her show and asked if Bloober Team was making a new Silent Hill. She did a full reading and declared that it was happening. Dubious, and unable to speak Polish, I reached out to a Polish colleague for translation. At their request, my contact will remain anonymous. They were amiable to my request and provided this broad strokes translation of the reading.
ENTERTAINMENT
videogameschronicle.com

Interview: Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama on returning to horror with ‘Slitterhead’

One year ago this month, a band of Sony Japan Studio veterans announced they were going indie with their new company, Bokeh Game Studio. The news was much anticipated by fan groups, as Bokeh sees Keiichiro Toyama, director of Silent Hill and the Siren and Gravity Rush series, back in the director’s chair and returning to the horror genre that kickstarted his career.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Silent Hills Director Gives Hope for a Series' Return

The announcement of a new Silent Hill is nowhere to be seen, but director Guillermo del Toro dropped an interesting reference to the series during The Game Awards 2021. This year's edition of The Game Awards gala was full of big and small announcements, but - as usual - failed to fulfill the dreams of all players. Fans of the Silent Hill series may have some complaints, as their favorite did not appear during the broadcast. Well, almost.
MOVIES
psu.com

Keiichiro Toyama Says Any Silent Hill Remake Would “Have To Rethink The Concept To Make It Interesting”

Remakes, if done correctly, can be a great thing for the industry. Bringing an old, seminal title to a modern audience is great for gaming culture and great for preservation. In the case of Silent Hill however, the original director Keiichiro Toyama says any remake of the game would “have to rethink the concept to make it interesting to fans”.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Silent Hill: Its Creator Thinks It Would Be More Difficult To Remake Than Resident Evil

Japanese game director, Keiichiro Toyama has said a remake of his classic horror game Silent Hill would be more difficult to remake than Resident Evil. In an interview with VGC, Toyama was asked what he thought about the game developer Konami remaking the popular game, Silent Hill. This is after Capcom has boasted a lot of success from remaking Resident Evil (a.k.a. Biohazard in Japan). The famed game director replied, “I think it would be harder to remake than Biohazard gameplay as a concept is a little older. It’s not an action game where you can just refine the action as in Biohazard. To bring Silent Hill up to current standards or to polish up the graphics, the fans wouldn’t be satisfied.” Continuing, “That’s not what it was about – how beautiful it was. I think you’d have to rethink the concept to make it interesting to fans.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Silent Hill Creator Comments on Potential Remake

It's no secret that Konami's Silent Hill series has been long dormant. Rumors have been circulating for years that the franchise will be getting a reboot on next-gen consoles, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing. However, that hasn't stopped Keiichiro Toyama from commenting on the possibility of a remake. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, the Silent Hill creator had some interesting things to say about the challenges that would be associated with such a project. Toyama compared it to Capcom's Resident Evil franchise, stating that Silent Hill would be more difficult to update.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Silent Hill Remake Would Want a “Rethink” Says Creator, Slitterhead Prototyping Full

Over the previous couple years rumors of a Silent Hill remake or revival have endured, however no official announcement has materialized. All people appears to have an opinion on how a Silent Hill revival must be dealt with, together with sequence co-creator Keiichiro Toyama. Early Silent Hill rumors indicated Sony Japan Studio was engaged on a brand new entry underneath Toyama’s steerage, however as a substitute, Sony shut down the staff and Toyama based the brand new unbiased improvement home, Bokeh Recreation Studio. Whether or not Toyama was ever actually engaged on one other Silent Hill is unknown, however in a new interview with Video Games Chronicle he rejected the thought of an easy remake.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

The Game Awards 2021 | Where was Silent Hill?

Despite rumors that Silent Hills (or a new Silent Hill game under another title) would make an appearance at The Game Awards 2021, we’ve once again been disappointed. So, what was the issue? Once again, some seemed confident Konami would reveal a Silent Hill game at The Game Awards, and we even got what seemed like hints during the show, but we saw nothing from the iconic horror series.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy