Former Silent Hill Developers Announce Slitterhead

Japanese game director, Keiichiro Toyama has said a remake of his classic horror game Silent Hill would be more difficult to remake than Resident Evil. In an interview with VGC, Toyama was asked what he thought about the game developer Konami remaking the popular game, Silent Hill. This is after Capcom has boasted a lot of success from remaking Resident Evil (a.k.a. Biohazard in Japan). The famed game director replied, “I think it would be harder to remake than Biohazard gameplay as a concept is a little older. It’s not an action game where you can just refine the action as in Biohazard. To bring Silent Hill up to current standards or to polish up the graphics, the fans wouldn’t be satisfied.” Continuing, “That’s not what it was about – how beautiful it was. I think you’d have to rethink the concept to make it interesting to fans.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO