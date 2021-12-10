ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Robotnik Has a New Moustache in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Trailer

By Stephen Tailby
pushsquare.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs promised, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — the movie sequel, that is — got its debut trailer at The Game Awards. You know what? It...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' Has Cast The Perfect Tails

After the success of Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s no surprise that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is hot on its tails for release. In what now seems like ancient Internet history, Sonic’s original design disgusted a lot of fans with its strangely human features, but with a lot of work and delays, the film was a hit. So for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 the team obviously wanted to get certain aspects of the film right the first time around, and that means casting the perfect Tails.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Features Gameplay and Costumes

Guerrilla Games kept things short and simple with its appearance at The Game Awards: a new gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West featuring new areas and even some new costumes and face paints. It doesn't show much that's particularly new, but that's okay when the game is only a few months away from launch. 18th February 2022, in fact.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Did You Spot the Snake Robot in Horizon Forbidden West's PS5, PS4 Trailer?

If the aim with Horizon Forbidden West was for Guerrilla Games to go bigger and better, then it’s looking like it’s going to stick the landing with a Thunderjaw-esque stomp. While we’ve already been introduced to the elephant-style machine, the Tremortusk, the Dutch developer teased a couple more exotic arrivals in its imminent sequel during a trailer at The Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
orcasound.com

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 – New Trailer and Images Out Now!

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
CinemaBlend

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Image Includes Some Iconic Video Game Vehicles For Tails And Jim Carrey’s Robotnik

Video game movies have had a storied past, with the majority of these adaptations ending up critical and box office disappointments. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie looked like it would follow suit after a disastrous first trailer, but the title character was re-designed and the project actually performed quite well. So much so that a sequel was quickly green lit, to the joy of fans. And a new image from Sonic 2 has revealed some iconic video game vehicles for both Tails and Jim Carrey's villainous Robotnik.
VIDEO GAMES
PopSugar

Sonic the Hedgehog Finally Teams Up With Sidekick Tails in the New Sequel — See the Trailer!

The official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is out, and without all the commotion over bizarre human teeth that followed the original film's trailer, fans can sit back and enjoy the return of key characters — like human pal Tom (James Marsden) and the villainous Dr. "Eggman" Robotnik (Jim Carrey with a ridiculous mustache) — and the debuts of some new ones.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Tails and Knuckles confirmed for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie

Paramount Pictures’ sequel to the successful live-action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog is no longer a secret. With that being said, there’s also no more point in keeping a lot of details about the film a secret. During The Game Awards 2021, Paramount Pictures used the platform for a new World Premiere. In the latest Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer, we’ve finally seen Sonic’s allies join in on the fun: Tails and Knuckles.
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Moustache#The Chaos Emeralds
Cinema Blend

Sonic The Hedgehog 2’s Director Has Already Thought About The Third Movie And Beyond

Last week we saw the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, and, unlike the first trailer for the original film, fans are very much on board with this one. It looks like the same fun adventure that the first film was. And while we’re still several months away from the new movie hitting screens. Director Jeff Fowler admits he’s already thinking about where the franchise might go in a third movie and maybe even beyond that. It's difficult not to.
MOVIES
pushsquare.com

Tchia Continues to Look Wonderful in New Gameplay Trailer

There were a bunch of big games shown off at The Game Awards, but one smaller title that caught our eye was Tchia. This indie title isn't a new announcement, but each time we see it, we're reminded that it looks just lovely. Playing as a young inhabitant of a...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann to Present at The Game Awards

There may be interest for PlayStation fans watching The Game Awards 2021 this evening, as Neil Druckmann will present one of the awards. The Last of Us 2 obviously won last year’s gong during lockdown, so it’s possible Geoff Keighley wanted the Naughty Dog vice president to be there in person this year, although it does raise questions about whether his cameo will lead to any reveals.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pushsquare.com

Saints Row Grabs an Explosive New Gameplay Trailer

The new Saints Row got a flashy gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2021, and it continues to push that chaotic sandbox feel. Honestly though, we didn't expect to being seeing it so soon after its recent delay announcement — especially when it was set so far back. It's...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Sonic Frontiers Takes Sonic to an Open World on PS5, PS4 in 2022

As long as SEGA's around, it's gonna keep on making Sonic games, whether you like 'em or not. The next mainline game in the franchise was announced earlier this year with a super short teaser, but thanks to our main man Geoff Keighley, we now have a better idea of what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Warner Bros. Announces Wonder Woman Game for PS5

The world is obsessed with super heroes at the moment, so it follows that we're getting all the movies and video games we can handle. Cue Warner Bros., which has just announced another one to get excited about: Wonder Woman. All we have is this short teaser trailer to go...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Steelrising, the Strange Steampunk French Revolution Game, Has a PS5 Release Window

To be brutally honest, we’re still puzzled how developer Spiders got publisher Nacon to greenlight Steelrising. Conceptually, this is one of the stranger high-budget productions we’ve seen on consoles in quite some time: it’s set during the French revolution in Paris – except Louis XVI has formed a mechanical army of steampunk soldiers. If you’ve not seen this in motion before, check out the trailer, it’s unlike anything before. The title’s targeting a June 2022 release window.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Star Trek: Resurgence Sets Phasers to Stun on PS5, PS4

Outside of the ever-popular Star Trek Online, there’s alarmingly little for Trekkies to dig into on consoles these days. We quite enjoyed the co-operative PSVR title Star Trek: Bridge Crew, but it’s been slim-picking beyond that. Dramatic Labs’ upcoming narrative adventure Star Trek: Resurgence will stir attention, then; it’s coming to the PlayStation 5 and PS4 next year.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Journey to DLC Island with Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course in June 2022

Cuphead might not be for everyone with its super-tough boss battles, but man, its presentation is stunning — and that goes for its trailers, too. Studio MDHR clearly has an absolute blast making these promos, and it all pays off; this trailer for the long-awaited Delicious Last Course expansion was one of the best at The Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

One of Spidey's Moves in Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Taken Directly from the PS4 Game

Spider-Man: No Way Home is obviously the latest Marvel media doing the rounds right now, with the cinema release coming in just a few days. As part of this, the cast has been popping up in interviews everywhere, and that includes the one above from Mexican YouTube channel, Extraordinerd. In it, Tom Holland is asked whether Insomniac's PlayStation-exclusive Spidey games have influenced the film at all, and the answer is yes — even if it's only a little bit.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy