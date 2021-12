Finals are here — which means it’s a week filled with hours of studying, sleep deprivation, any energy drink that can be found and a whole lot of stress. One of the controllable things, however, is how students choose to dress — which some said can potentially have a big impact on the way they feel. It can be that extra needed energy in the morning, that confidence boost or just something fun to lift spirits in a stressful time.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO