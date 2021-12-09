ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOLF’s Subpar: What Patrick Reed has in common with Michael Jordan

Cover picture for the article— This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what are you waiting for? Go to https://www.fanduel.com/subpar or download the FanDuel Sportsbook...

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
Michael Jordan
6 players with the best chance to pass Stephen Curry’s all-time 3-point record, ranked

As Stephen Curry continues to gain on Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record and cement his place as the greatest shooter in NBA history, it leaves us all wondering which current NBA superstar would be next in line as the all-time leader in made 3-pointers? With all eyes on Steph and his historic pursuit of Allen’s record, there’s no doubt that his record breaking night will be one for the history books and make for quite the ecstatic headline. Still, the Stephen Curry 3-point record is under threat.
Stephen Curry Responds To Joel Embiid's Comments On His 3-PT Record: "I Know Teams Are Coming Out And Making Sure It’s Not Going To Happen Against Them, Especially When It’s 16 Or 10 Or 7."

Stephen Curry is about to make history with the Golden State Warriors. The point guard is two 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's career 3-point record, confirming he's the greatest shooter to ever set foot on an NBA court. However, the job won't be easy, as the New York Knicks...
Kevin Durant fires back at Warriors reporter after big game

Kevin Durant scored 51 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, and he added another bucket on Twitter afterwards. The Brooklyn Nets star forward had his highest-scoring game of the year in the 116-104 victory over the Pistons. Golden State Warriors reporter Kylen Mills of KRON4 News in the Bay Area pointed out in a tweet how Detroit failed to send multiple defenders at Durant on his last basket of the game.
Amid Scottie Pippen’s Beef With Michael Jordan, Grant Hill Shared Some Honest Thoughts

Scottie Pippen’s recent comments on Michael Jordan appear to have taken the sports world by storm. Since early November, fans have heard Pippen air brutally honest thoughts that seem to suggest that he and his old teammate didn’t have as close a relationship as many assumed. This had led to some significant debate regarding the merits of his sentiments, with both fans and former players weighing in on the situation. Now, Grant Hill has become the latest NBA alum to speak out on the apparent rift between the revered duo.
Justin Thomas accuses Michael Jordan of CHEATING on the golf course

Since Justin Thomas' rise to prominence in the golf world, he has built some very high-profile relationships with some of the world's biggest sports icons. 15-time major winner Tiger Woods described Thomas as a brother to himself and a big brother to his son Charlie. We should see this group reunite again at the PNC Championship this week.
Nets star Kevin Durant hilariously hits up LeBron James over viral glasses incident vs. Magic

LeBron James was in a bit of a jovial mood on Sunday as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Orlando Magic in the Staples Center. At one point in the game, the four-time league MVP decided to put on Wendell Carter Jr.’s glasses — a hilarious moment that has unsurprisingly gone viral. So much so, that even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had to hit LeBron up for his antics.
Michael Jordan and His Son Jeffrey Jordan Launch Heir Inc., an Entertainment and Tech Venture Geared Around Athletes

Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey Jordan are looking to drive the six-time NBA champ’s legacy into the world of NFTs and next-generation entertainment. The Jordans have launched Heir Inc., a new holding company that plans to build a consumer-facing community platform for athletes to connect with fans — as well as other lines of business, including an entertainment studio and consumer products. (“Heir,” of course, is a play on the Air Jordan brand at Nike.) The company was co-founded by Jeffrey Jordan (above left) along with marketing exec Daniel George (above middle), founder of agency Limitless Creative, and Jeron Smith (above...
