Lakeville, MA

Lakeville Police Officers Deliver Amazon Packages Abandoned In Road To Their Owners

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HJ6X_0dIwwRC700

LAKEVILLE (CBS) – Two Lakeville police officers went out of their way to make sure Lakeville residents got their holiday packages.

On Wednesday morning, a Lakeville resident reported a pile of packages abandoned in the road on Blueberry Drive. When Officer Rob Schiffer responded to the call, he found about 10 Amazon packages with Lakeville addresses in the road. After looking for an Amazon delivery vehicle that might have dropped the packages and failing to find one, Schiffer and Officer Weston Fazzino brought the packages to the addresses themselves.

“While package delivery isn’t our specialty, we wanted to ensure that the people in our community who were expecting these items received them without a significant delay,” Schiffer said.

Throughout the day, in between responding to calls, Schiffer and Fazzino safely delivered the packages to their intended recipients.

The Lakeville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the abandoned packages but does not believe that the incident is suspicious.

