California City, CA

Toy drive underway in honor of missing Cal City Boys Orson and Orrin West

By Christian Galeno
 6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been almost a year since brothers Orson and Orrin West disappeared from the California City home of their adoptive parents, days before Christmas.

A toy drive in honor of the boys will mark the long year of unanswered questions but will also teach children about stranger danger safety.

It’s a yearly tradition for ‘Pull it Off Foundation’ co-founder Keisha Johnson, but this year she wanted to do things differently to help the biological family of the boys.

“Let’s just make it in honor of the boys,” said Johnson.  “Therefore, we can keep the awareness out there so that when we are giving out the toys we speak about the boys and we are giving out the flyers.”

The ongoing toy drive is gathering toys, books, and winter clothing that will be distributed to children in Lancaster, California City, and Bakersfield.

Johnson said the distribution of toys will kick off with yet another community prayer in Lancaster on December 21, 2021, followed by another community prayer in California City.

“You never know what child has seen them,” said Johnson. “Or what adult has seen them, and we are going to keep doing this until they are found.”

Every year the foundation delivers toys to over 50 children, this year they hope to gather enough toys and clothing to not only brighten up the holidays of more kids but to spread awareness as far as they can.

If you would like to donate to their cause you can contact Keisha Johnson at ladybuggray2013@gmail.com .

You can count on 17 News for full coverage on the 1-year anniversary of the disappearance of brothers Orson and Orrin West. A 30-minute special, ‘Where are the Boys? One Year Later is set to air on December 21, 2021, on KGET 17 at 6:00 pm .


