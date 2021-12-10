Person Dies After Being Pulled From Sea Near SF China Beach

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A woman has died after she was struck by a train near the Fairfield and Suisun City border Wednesday morning. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on the train tracks near Sunset Avenue and E. Travis Boulevard. Amtrak says train 524 was on its way from San Jose to Sacramento when it struck a trespasser on the tracks. Fairfield police say the trespasser – only identified as a woman at this point – has died. Sunset Avenue was closed through the morning in both directions in the area. The train was also delayed for just over 2 hours due to the incident and investigation. There were 50 passengers plus crew members on board the time at the time of the accident. No other injuries were reported.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO