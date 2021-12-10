Person Dies After Being Pulled From Sea Near SF China Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a woman killed in a shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood on Sunday as 40-year-old Jeris Woodson-Pope. The shooting happened around 7:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Dakota Street, police said.
Officials pulled a body from the San Francisco Bay during a water rescue, the fire department said. The San Francisco Fire Department said it launched a bay rescue Tuesday, Nov. 30, after receiving reports of a person in the water near a ferry building. People were asked to avoid the...
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard diver lowered from the sky Wednesday braved frigid rapids to get to a car submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, only to find it was too late to rescue the driver trapped inside.
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A woman has died after she was struck by a train near the Fairfield and Suisun City border Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on the train tracks near Sunset Avenue and E. Travis Boulevard. Amtrak says train 524 was on its way from San Jose to Sacramento when it struck a trespasser on the tracks.
Fairfield police say the trespasser – only identified as a woman at this point – has died.
Sunset Avenue was closed through the morning in both directions in the area. The train was also delayed for just over 2 hours due to the incident and investigation.
There were 50 passengers plus crew members on board the time at the time of the accident. No other injuries were reported.
A man died after being pulled from the water near San Francisco's Lands End on Thursday, fire officials said. Around 3:10 p.m., officials with the San Francisco Fire Department reported via Twitter an active rescue was underway at Eagle's Point, located within Lands End. A bystander swimmer was able to...
On Saturday, one person was killed while another is in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision near Red Rock Canyon Road. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on Blue Diamond Road at Red Rock Canyon Road. The preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle pulled over at a red light near a gas station in the northbound lane and drove into the intersection for reasons that are yet to be known. Another motorcycle traveling eastbound entered the intersection and the crash happened.
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed two people have died Tuesday night after a car went into a canal in west Broward. The accident happened on I-75 and mile marker 29. Five people were pulled from the vehicle. Two women were in cardiac arrest at the time....
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The passing winter storm sank a riverboat off the coast of Long Beach as passersby noticed debris wash ashore. “It was slowly sinking, rocking back and forth,” said Hank, a spectator. The coast guard was first notified about the sinking vessel, named the Newport...
