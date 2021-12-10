Roberta Lynn Drift

COAL CITY—Kay Lynn Shoemaker, 64, of Coal City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Morris Hospital. Born July 2, 1957 in Chicago, Kay was a daughter of Donald and Viola (nee Reader) Shoemaker. She was raised and educated in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School. Kay Lynn furthered her education by attending Olivet Nazarene University where she achieved her Bachelor of Sciences in Nursing degree. She was a nurse her entire life. Kay Lynn worked as the Director of Nursing at Embassy Care in Wilmington for several years, and later as a home health nurse. Most recently, she held employment with the Grundy County Health Department as the Director of Nursing from 2003 to 2009 and as the Administrator from 2009 to 2013. During the COVID 19 Pandemic, Kay Lynn was proud to work part time as a contact tracer.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO