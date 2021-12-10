ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Roberta Lynn Drift

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberta Lynn Drift, 62, former resident of Nett Lake passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. A Wake will be held on...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Sherry Lynn Hullett

Sherry Lynn Hullett, age 54, of Sterrett, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1. The visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Mt. Signal Cemetery with Pastor Shane Howard officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing. Please sign...
STERRETT, AL
kcountry1057.com

Tracy Lynn Smith

Mrs. Tracy Lynn (Lamb) Smith of Mt. Sherman passed from this life on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow. Born in De Soto, Missouri on July 27, 1971, she was 50 years, 4 months, and 9 days of age. She was a former retail sales clerk, and a beloved wife and mother.
RETAIL
coalcitycourant.com

Kay Lynn Shoemaker

COAL CITY—Kay Lynn Shoemaker, 64, of Coal City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Morris Hospital. Born July 2, 1957 in Chicago, Kay was a daughter of Donald and Viola (nee Reader) Shoemaker. She was raised and educated in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School. Kay Lynn furthered her education by attending Olivet Nazarene University where she achieved her Bachelor of Sciences in Nursing degree. She was a nurse her entire life. Kay Lynn worked as the Director of Nursing at Embassy Care in Wilmington for several years, and later as a home health nurse. Most recently, she held employment with the Grundy County Health Department as the Director of Nursing from 2003 to 2009 and as the Administrator from 2009 to 2013. During the COVID 19 Pandemic, Kay Lynn was proud to work part time as a contact tracer.
COAL CITY, IL
WSJM

Terrence Lynn Cowgill

Terrence Lynn Cowgill, 63, of Kalamazoo, Michigan passed away on November 30, 2021 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Friday, December 3, 2021 2:51 PM.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Char-Koosta News

Janyah Lee-Lynn Quequesah

POLSON — Janyah Lee-Lynn Quequesah was born November 23, 2021 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. Parents are Justin Sherman and Joella Conica of Ronan. Maternal grandparent is Jessie Quequesah of Ronan. Janyah joins her sibling, Jessie.
POLSON, MT
redlakenationnews.com

Fishermen rescued from being stranded on Lower Red Lake

On 12/14/2021, at about 11:50 AM, Red Lake Department of Public Safety received a call for assistance from two ice-fishermen that had become stranded on the ice on the Red Lake Reservation. Red Lake Conservation Officers, Red Lake Police and Red Lake Fire responded to McKenzie's Landing where the fishermen had launched from.
BEMIDJI, MN
clarksvillenow.com

Garner ‘Lynn’ Fields

Garner Lynn Fields made her grand exit from this realm on Dec. 1, 2021. Known only as “Lynn” (she hated the name “Garner”) she was never a fan of dramatics—this was true even in death as she departed quietly and peacefully at home of natural causes. She would have wanted it known it was not from “that damn Covid.”
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wake#The Traditional Service
mynwapaper.com

“Annie Jr.” coming to Lynn

LYNN - Orphan Annie will make a pre-holiday visit to Winston County this week in Lynn Schools’ production of the Broadway musical “Annie JR.”. Performances will be Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:27 p.m. and both Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2:27 p.m. at the Lynn Schools lunchroom. The unusual start times help make sure no one forgets when the shows begin. Admission is $5 at the door (no advanced sales), and the proceeds will benefit both Lynn Elementary School and the Lynn High School band.
LYNN, AL
pagevalleynews.com

Patricia Lynn Roberts

Patricia Lynn “Patti” Roberts, 70, of Luray, Va., died Sunday Nov. 28, 2021 at U.Va. University Hospital after battling COVID-19. Born Dec. 1, 1950, in Petersburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Ward Evers Roberts and Joan Taylor McCauley. Patti was a lifelong teacher and resident of Luray,...
LURAY, VA
freepressnewspapers.com

Kay Lynn Shoemaker

COAL CITY—Kay Lynn Shoemaker, 64, of Coal City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Morris Hospital. Born July 2, 1957 in Chicago, Kay was a daughter of Donald and Viola (nee Reader) Shoemaker. She was raised and educated in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School. Kay Lynn furthered her education by attending Olivet Nazarene University where she achieved her Bachelor of Sciences in Nursing degree. She was a nurse her entire life. Kay Lynn worked as the Director of Nursing at Embassy Care in Wilmington for several years, and later as a home health nurse. Most recently, she held employment with the Grundy County Health Department as the Director of Nursing from 2003 to 2009 and as the Administrator from 2009 to 2013. During the COVID 19 Pandemic, Kay Lynn was proud to work part time as a contact tracer.
COAL CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy