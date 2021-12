PFAS contamination calls into question Cambridge’s water supply strategy. A recent update from the Water Department on contamination in our water supply raises grave concerns for our health and safety. Levels of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances measured in September exceeded the state’s new PFAS Drinking Water Standard, adding to the case against sourcing our drinking water from salty highway runoff along Route 128. Like much of the state, we could be drinking Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water from the rural Quabbin Reservoir in Western Massachusetts, which contains no quantifiable levels of PFAS. The city has repeatedly refused to switch our water supply to the MWRA system, which is mechanically simple because it is already our back-up water supply, based on unfounded claims that this would be more expensive than continuing to provide our own water supply.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO