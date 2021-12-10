ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer Races in!

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s The Game Awards, Paramount Pictures revealed the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer which you can now watch using the player below! Let us know what you think of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer in the comments. Jeff Fowler is again directing Sonic the Hedgehog 2...

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

The Bad Guys Trailer Previews DreamWorks’ New Animated Film

Universal Pictures has released the trailer and poster for DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming animated film, The Bad Guys, opening in theaters on April 22, 2022. In the film based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series (check price at Amazon) by Aaron Blabey, nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Operation Fortune Trailer, Poster and Photos

STXfilms has released the official trailer, poster and photos for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, the action comedy coming to theaters in 2022. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre stars Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant. In the movie, super...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Rasputin Dance Video and Final King’s Man Trailer!

With a week to go until the film’s release on December 22, 20th Century Studios has released both a Rasputin dance video and a final trailer for The King’s Man that introduces the villains. You can watch both videos below!. The King’s Man, a prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Shemar Moore
Person
Adam Pally
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Why Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Hit the Wrong Box Office Notes

Steven Spielberg managed to get critics on board for his ambitious “West Side Story” remake. The moviegoing masses? Not so much. Over the weekend, Disney and 20th Century Studio’s reimagining of “West Side Story” collected just $10.5 million in its domestic debut, a dismal result for a movie of its scale and scope. The lavish musical, one of the best reviewed movies of the year, carries a $100 million budget and faces an uphill battle to profitability. Given its price tag, industry insiders estimate “West Side Story” needs to generate at least $300 million globally to break even in its theatrical...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Paramount Pictures#Sega
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Schwartz Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of Universal’s monster movie Renfield. Nicholas Hoult is leading the call sheet, which also includes Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will be given the “gift” of immortality by his vampire...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Moonfall Opening Scene Released Early!

We still have a while until the film’s February 4, 2022 release, but Lionsgate has already brought online the intense Moonfall opening scene! You can watch the opening scene using the player below. In case you missed them, you can still watch the trailer here and a viral conspiracy...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Returns to Hogwarts

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore promises to uncover secrets from the world of Harry Potter. In the trailer, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his crew team up with Dumbledore (Jude Law) and are brought to Hogwarts, the wizarding school central to the Harry Potter series. Along the way they will become embroiled in a magic-related heist, encounter new beasts and learn more of the backstory between Dumbledore and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp.) The Secrets of Dumbledore cast also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston. David Yates is back in the director’s chair after helming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based on a screenplay by Rowling. Secrets of Dumbledore is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling. Warner Bros. has scheduled Secrets of Dumbledore to debut in theaters globally on April 15, 2022.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Halo Trailer Reveals the Paramount+ Series

Paramount+ and Xbox today revealed the official Halo trailer during The Game Awards! You can watch the Halo trailer by scrolling down and let us know what you think in the comments!. Based on the iconic Xbox franchise, Halo will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
vitalthrills.com

Don’t Look Up Cast on the New Adam McKay Film

Vital Thrills got a chance to talk to the Don’t Look Up cast during a global press conference for the new Netflix film, opening in select theaters on Dec. 10 and launching on the streaming service Dec. 24. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big...
MOVIES
Variety

Billy Zane Breaks Down His ‘Dead, Dead Serious’ Villain on Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Whether he is making a cameo as himself (on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys”) or taking on a larger-than-life character (as in everything from “Titanic” to Netflix’s “True Story”), when Billy Zane signs onto a project, you know the piece is going to be elevated. The prolific actor is now staying busy with a handful of titles across film and TV, and he most recently stepped into the role of Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth in Peacock’s “MacGruber.” It is a role that has him playing an adversary to Will Forte’s titular character and one that only required “a hotel room...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Black Adam Photos and Magazine Cover Art

Following the first look from DC FanDome, new Black Adam photos have been revealed and Dwayne Johnson has shared Total Film cover art as well. You can view the Black Adam photos by scrolling down. There’s also two versions of the Total Film cover art, one for subscribers and one...
ATLANTA, GA
vitalthrills.com

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Trailer!

Lionsgate today revealed the official trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is scheduled to open in theaters on April 22, 2022. You can watch the trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster underneath!. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Academy Award winner...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Film Review

The heroes who went clobberin’ through the pages of Marvel Comics in the 1980s were still relative kids when the mythology over at rival publisher DC started creaking under its own weight. Superman and Batman had started fighting crime in the late ’30s, for Pete’s sake, and the many iterations of their stories, not to mention those of less revered characters, had piled up in confusing or contradictory ways. The solution was a series called Crisis on Infinite Earths, envisioning a collision of alternate realities in which some characters died, others had their stories straightened out, and many (though far...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Star Wars Eclipse Announced at The Game Awards

With a heart-pounding drumbeat, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream, the award-winning video game studio and publisher, unveiled Star Wars Eclipse with a world premiere cinematic reveal trailer at The Game Awards. You can watch the trailer below and scroll down for all the images!. As the first video game to...
VIDEO GAMES
San Angelo LIVE!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets are Selling Out

SAN ANGELO, TX- Spider-Man. Spider-Man. Can Spider-Man sellout a movie theater? A source from Icon Cinema has already presold over 1000 tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home and, for their Thursday showing, have about 300 seats left. That might not look impressive, but Icon is showing the Tom Holland vehicle on 6 of 10 screens that day. Director Jon Watts has called No Way Home the Spider-Man endgame and the trailer for the new Spider-Man flick does not disappoint. After Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, revealed Spiderman’s identify through the Daily Bugle, Peter Parker turns to the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
vitalthrills.com

Forspoken Release Date and New Trailer

Today at The Game Awards, Square Enix and Luminous Productions unveiled the Forspoken release date and debuted a new trailer that you can watch by scrolling down!. The Forspoken release date has been set for May 24, 2022. The trailer was introduced by Forspoken star Ella Balinska, who plays protagonist Frey Holland, and actor Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead series), who has joined the cast as the ruthless Tanta Prav.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy