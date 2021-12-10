ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

ZPE Systems launches open SD-Branch platform for distributed enterprises and managed service providers

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite using SD-Branch and next-gen firewalls for branch transformation, modern enterprises still struggle with critical gaps in reliability and uptime. ZPE Systems has addressed these gaps with the release of a fully-integrated, open SD-Branch platform. This platform consists of a new edge gateway called the Nodegrid Hive Services Router...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

UniformMarket Forays Into Asset Management; Launches An Exclusive Platform For Law Enforcement Departments

Illinois-based leading eCommerce company, UniformMarket, which specializes in providing advanced eCommerce solutions for uniform providers have announced their advent into asset management with a dedicated Asset Manager for public safety departments. As law enforcement agencies are required to manage a wide range of assets across a large fleet of employees,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
aithority.com

Inxeption Energy Launches To Provide Easy Access To Renewable Energy Components And Services

Key manufacturer partnerships, generous financing, and immediate product availability solve challenges in procuring critical components for solar projects. Inxeption, the Industrial Commerce SuperApp, announced the launch of Inxeption Energy, a new marketplace that provides buyers easy access to on-demand and built-to-spec solar components from leading manufacturers. Supply chains for solar panels and other raw materials needed by installers, distributors, contractors, and builders across the United States are strained. By providing generous financing and embedded logistics, Inxeption gives buyers a no-hassle solution for on-time order delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Transportation service providers manage growing volumes, tight capacity

Third-party logistics services providers (3PLs) continued to handle an increase in transportation freight volumes during the third quarter, although growth slowed compared to earlier in the year, according to data from the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), released this week. TIA’s 3PL Market Report for Q3 showed a nearly 8% sequential...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managed Service Providers#Public Cloud#Wireless Access Point#Remote Access#Zpe Systems#Sd Branch#Pdu#Zpe Cloud Apps#Nodegrid Data Lake#Hive
thefastmode.com

Verizon Enhances its NaaS with Cisco's Managed SD WAN Services

Verizon Business is enhancing its Network as a Service (NaaS) digitization strategy with the addition of Cisco managed SD WAN services, including options for 4G/5G connectivity. Automation, artificial intelligence, 5G and Real Time Enterprise (RTE) present new requirements and complexities, which test the limits of legacy information technology (IT) infrastructures....
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

RadiantOne Intelligent Identity Data Platform allows enterprises to unify distributed identity data

Radiant Logic launched RadiantOne Intelligent Identity Data Platform, adding agility, creating actionable customer insights, and improving security. The accelerated pace of digital transformation and the need to secure remote and hybrid workers across multiple platforms have placed identity and access management (IAM) high on the list of priorities for many enterprises.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Is Booming Worldwide | Riversand Technologies, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software

Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks.Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market Overview:The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & Logistics, , Customer Data, Product Data & Others and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements.Enterprise Cloud Data Management Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026Enterprise Cloud Data Management research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Enterprise Cloud Data Management which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.The segments and sub-section of Enterprise Cloud Data Management market is shown below:The Study is segmented by following Product/Service Type: , Customer Data, Product Data & OthersMajor applications/end-users industry are as follows: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care & Manufacturing & LogisticsSome of the key players involved in the Market are: SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorksEnquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3730826-enterprise-cloud-data-management-market-1 Important years considered in the Enterprise Cloud Data Management study: Historical year – 2015-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
SOFTWARE
u.today

Wojak Finance DeFi Launches Open-Source Educational Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
crowdfundinsider.com

Relationship-Based Lending Solution Provider, Zirtue, Offers its Platform for Business Enterprises Via Alternative Payment Solution

the relationship-based lending app with a goal to promote financial inclusion, has announced the launch of their Alternative Payment Solution for businesses. As mentioned in a release, the solution allows businesses to “utilize Zirtue as a payment option for their customers to pay bills directly through the platform.”
TECHNOLOGY
diginomica.com

How universal API management can drive digital success for the hybrid, distributed enterprise

In the past few years, companies have adapted to a new, constantly changing reality. They've had to use data and digital technologies to reimagine their customer, employee, partner, and product experiences. In-person meetings have shifted to virtual calls. The work experience is now hybrid. Retailers have embraced ecommerce and curbside pick-up and delivery. Doctor visits are being replaced by telehealth. For CIOs, they must reimagine strategies to deliver meaningful digital transformations in days rather than years or months.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Verizon Business, Cisco Bolster Enterprise Agility With Managed Service Offerings

Verizon Business is bolstering its Network as a Service digitization strategy with the addition of new Cisco managed SD WAN services, including support for 5G connectivity. Verizon Business is enhancing its Network as a Service (NaaS) digitization strategy with the addition of Cisco managed SD WAN services, including options for 4G/5G connectivity. Automation, artificial intelligence, 5G and Real Time Enterprise (RTE)1 present new requirements and complexities, which test the limits of legacy information technology (IT) infrastructures. With these new solutions, enterprises can leverage Verizon’s 4G and 5G networks, as well as the network as a service strategy, giving them the ability to scale, adopt the latest technology and remain agile to meet ever-changing customer demands.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Effectual Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Designation

Effectual, an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, is now an audited AWS Managed Service Provider. Effectual announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. The designation recognizes Partners within the AWS Partner Network (APN) who pass a comprehensive third-party audit of all MSP capabilities.
BUSINESS
californianewswire.com

ACES Quality Management Partners with Financial Services RegTech Provider Winnow Solutions

DENVER, Colo., Dec 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced it has partnered with Winnow Solutions to power certain compliance and regulatory operations within ACES through its RegTech platform Winnow®. An innovative and dynamic financial law database built by attorneys and powered by cutting-edge technology, Winnow takes the guesswork out of compliance by instantaneously identifying regulatory requirements applicable to specific institution types and products. The addition of Winnow’s comprehensive database helps ensure ACES continues to provide its users with the most accurate and up-to-date information on state regulations.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Sentry acquires Specto to add deeper context in mobile application monitoring

Sentry announced it has acquired Specto, a mobile profiling tool that gives developers data and analytics around their app performance. The addition of Specto adds deeper context in mobile application monitoring that will bring additional value for Sentry customers. Amidst an explosion of applications, every development team is under pressure...
INTERNET
securityboulevard.com

Aryaka Delivers SASE, SD-WAN Managed Service

Aryaka today unveiled a managed service, dubbed Aryaka Prime EZ, that combines the capabilities of secure access service edge (SASE) and a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) into a single offering. At the same time, the company is revamping its portfolio to provide additional services at a lower cost based...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Digi International Connect EZ provides connectivity for critical infrastructure and distributed systems

Digi International launched Connect EZ, a next-generation family of device servers providing connectivity for business, commercial, and industrial automation applications. With the discovery and configuration tool Digi Navigator and Digi Accelerated Linux (DAL) operating system integration, Connect EZ leapfrogs outdated serial-interface designs to provide an easy-to-deploy, reliable and innovative solution that ensures longevity and manageability for connectivity applications in manufacturing, retail, medical, and telecom.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Hughes Recognized as a Leader in Managed SD-WAN Services by Frost & Sullivan for Third Consecutive Year

Research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) as a Leader in its Frost Radar: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report. The Frost Radar report highlights the company’s robust access portfolio; ability to deliver a variety of transport and vendor choices; and partnerships with leading providers like Fortinet and VMWare – all of which strengthen its HughesON Managed SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networking) solution.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

One Cloud Services Completes Acquisition of Cloud Provider Enterprise Hosting

One Cloud Services, LLC completes acquisition of cloud provider Enterprise Hosting, LLC. One Cloud Services, LLC, a Liberty Center One company has acquired Atlanta, GA based Enterprise Hosting LLC, a boutique hosting firm that specializes in providing secure cloud computing and application hosting solutions for companies with critical business applications.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy