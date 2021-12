After being announced at The Game Awards 2021, Remedy has shared just a little bit more insight on what to expect from Alan Wake 2, the long-awaited sequel to their cult hit. Speaking to PlayStation Blog, Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, Lake revealed that Alan Wake 2 had actually been worked on in small increments over the past decade between Remedy’s major projects. Lake also again emphasised that Alan Wake 2 will be more survival horror than the action of the previous game, and that Remedy “are diving deeper than ever, into an ocean of darkness.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO