Techland has officially confirmed that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has now gone gold and to celebrate, a new gameplay video will be released soon. Over the weekend, Techland achieved a big milestone from the production for their upcoming video game Dying Light 2, which is earning the golden status. This means it is now ready to be published and discs can now be manufactured, which will be sold on retail stores on February 4, 2022.

