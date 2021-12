A new Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer was revealed recently. The game focuses on Task Force X comprise of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain in Metropolis being invaded by the forces of Brainiac. They are tasked by their leader, Amanda Waller to take down Superman and some members of the Justice League who seem to be controlled by Brainiac to not only defend him but also eliminate any dangerous threat that will come.

