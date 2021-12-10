ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gameplay shown at The Game Awards

By Sean Carey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinja Theory has given us our first look at gameplay for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II in a new six-minute trailer, and it looks incredible. In...

d1softballnews.com

Confirmed the first game to be shown at The Game Awards

Some weeks ago Geoff Keighley unveiled all the nominations for the The Game Awards 2021, the most anticipated event to be held in just a few days. Thanks also and above all to the presence of surprise titles such as It Takes Two, the awards this year will certainly prove to be very interesting.
trueachievements.com

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay shown off at The Game Awards

Rocksteady has finally given us our first look at the in-game action coming in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with brand new footage dropping at The Game Awards. We'd heard word that the game would primarily take the form of a shooter, and the gameplay would seem to confirm that, with each of the villainous leads making liberal use of ranged weapons to varying degrees of effect. We got strong Sunset Overdrive vibes from both the tone and the action itself, and that's no bad thing, especially when the team is clearly leaning into playing the action for laughs... which, so far, seems to be working out pretty well. A far cry from the Arkham games, then, but something that seems to do justice to the source material in much the same way from this early impression, so we're here for it.
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox premieres new Hellblade 2 trailer at The Game Awards

Microsoft premiered the first look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II in two years at The Game Awards on Thursday. Microsoft and Ninja Theory originally announced Hellblade II two years prior at The Game Awards back in December 2019. The game was unveiled alongside the new Xbox Series X console,...
noisypixel.net

Evil West Showcases Visceral Gameplay Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Flying Wild Hog revealed the first ever gameplay reveal trailer for their upcoming game Evil West at this years The Game Awards Show. It was initially revealed at last year’s The Game Awards but have been pretty silent since then. Evil West is a dark fantasy third-person action game...
windowscentral.com

ARC Raiders debuts at The Game Awards 2021 with gameplay

ARC Raiders is from Embark Studios, led by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund. ARC Raiders takes place in a world where humans must fight against the titular Arc. It is free-to-play and will release in 2022. Just a few days after being teased, ARC Raiders has debuted at The...
trueachievements.com

Alan Wake 2 announced, coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2023

At The Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC with a short teaser trailer. The sequel is due to launch sometime in 2023. Geoff Keighly was joined on stage by Remedy's creative director Sam Lake who explained that Alan Wake 2 would be new territory for the developer. The sequel will move away from the more action-orientated gameplay seen in the original Alan Wake and will be a survival horror experience instead. "We feel that this is the perfect genre to bring together the story and gameplay closer than ever before because the horror story is at the very heart of this," Lake said.
trueachievements.com

Sonic Frontiers announced at The Game Awards

Sega dropped a reveal trailer for Sonic Frontiers during The Game Awards yesterday, giving us a cinematic look at the Hedgehog's new open-world romp. Aiming for a high-speed entrance during Holiday 2022, Sonic Frontiers will take us to the Starfall Islands. According to the trailer’s description on YouTube, the game will have us fighting powerful enemies and experiencing the “thrill of high velocity and open-zone freedom.” It’s a new 3D experience, launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
trueachievements.com

Star Wars Eclipse announced at The Game Awards 2021

Star Wars Eclipse is the first massive reveal from The Game Awards 2021, with the new adventure set in the High Republic era and developed by Quantic Dream. While it's just a cinematic trailer, it's impressive nonetheless, with production values through the roof. No platforms have yet been announced, but it seems somewhat likely that a brand new game (and one that looks like it won't be cheap to make) in the Star Wars universe would wind up on pretty much every platform going. We'll have to wait for confirmation on that, but the game is apparently still in early development, so there's plenty of time for that. If it does come to Xbox, it'll be the first Quantic Dream game to do so since 2005's Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy — the studio's last three cinematic adventure games have been PlayStation exclusives, but given the team's specialisation would suggest that Eclipse will most likely slot into much the same genre. Again, though, confirmation might still be a good way off.
pcinvasion.com

Homeworld 3 gameplay first look revealed at The Game Awards 2021

The pre-show of The Game Awards 2021 delivered some out-of-this-world news for fans of space RTS fans. Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing revealed a first look gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3. This is also the deepest look at Homeworld 3 to date. We were also told that the next chapter in the epic Homeworld saga will have space battles that play out on an even larger and more ambitious scale.
trueachievements.com

Poll: What was your favourite announcement at The Game Awards 2021?

First things first, we got a March release date for the wonderful indie adventure Tunic. The Game Awards, captained by Geoff Keighley, then went careening on through a wave of announcements: new Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gameplay among them, along with the announcement of Alan Wake 2, more PC Game Pass news of four upcoming additions, new DLC announcements, more gameplay trailers, and more. For this week's poll, let us know which The Game Awards 2021 announcement was your favourite by voting in the poll and commenting below. Have a great weekend!
trueachievements.com

CrossfireX gets February release date and campaign gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10th. The release date was announced in a new trailer that gave us a glimpse at CrossfireX's campaign. Remedy Entertainment led development on the game's campaign, while the first-person shooter's free-to-play multiplayer, which also launches on February 10th, was developed by South Korean developer Smilegate Entertainment.
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass to add Edge of Eternity, Weird West, and more in 2022

The ID@Xbox and Saber Interactive Showcase Livestream brought us some more Xbox Game Pass news: Weird West, Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Pupperazzi, and Edge of Eternity are on the way either for PC or console. Weird West (Console) Weird West comes to Xbox Game Pass on day one on...
trueachievements.com

The Game Awards — where to watch, start time, and what to expect

It's almost time for The Game Awards, with all the promise that event holds — check out where to watch it, what time it starts, and what we could expect. The Game Awards takes place at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT / 12:30am GMT. You can watch via YouTube — we've embedded the livestream video above — or through Twitch, Twitter, or Facebook.
