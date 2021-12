The upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Netflix is set to be a direct sequel to the original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with fans who saw the 2018 Halloween's approach to retconning predecessors seeing how well that paid off for that series. With Texas Chainsaw Massacre also having a complicated storyline featuring sequels, reboots, and prequels, one would think this new sequel would also attempt to streamline the overall mythology of the series, though producer Fede Álvarez recently detailed how this isn't entirely the case. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is expected to debut on Netflix on February 18, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO