This feels a bit like I’m announcing one of those practice tests people take before taking the really big test in school. I guess this is the video game equivalent. If you’re interested in playing vampire survival game V Rising, Stunlock Studios has announced it will be hosting a preliminary beta test in “early December” -- so pretty much any day now. The purpose of this test is to make sure the tech will hold up under the number of players expected during the “official" closed beta tests, which will take place in Q1 and Q2 of 2022.

