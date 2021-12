At The Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC with a short teaser trailer. The sequel is due to launch sometime in 2023. Geoff Keighly was joined on stage by Remedy's creative director Sam Lake who explained that Alan Wake 2 would be new territory for the developer. The sequel will move away from the more action-orientated gameplay seen in the original Alan Wake and will be a survival horror experience instead. "We feel that this is the perfect genre to bring together the story and gameplay closer than ever before because the horror story is at the very heart of this," Lake said.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO