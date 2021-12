The Matrix Resurrections has a lot of surprises in store for fans – but one has now been revealed weeks before it’s released.A theory has been doing the rounds ever since the unveiling of the film’s trailer earlier this year, and it has now been confirmed by Warner Bros Korea.The theory is centred on the character played by Priyanka Chopra, who briefly appears in the trailer reading Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll.Many believed that her character could be a grown up version of the character Sati, who was featured in The Matrix Revolutions. Sati was...

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO