Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

By Business Wire
Kenosha News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “TCOA.U” beginning December 10, 2021....

