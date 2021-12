This week’s episode of This Week On Xbox features more details on the recent update to the Sea of Thieves game which allows you to bury your very own treasure keeping a personalized map of all your chest locations. As well as providing more details on the new and highly anticipated Chorus space combat shooter game created and published by Deep Silver. Chorus is now available to play on the PlayStation, PC and Xbox and you can also check out the full trailer for the game below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO