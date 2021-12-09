Special Concessions Offer for D23 Gold Members – West Side Story at the El Capitan Theatre

Based on a lecture by Louis Rosen under the aegis of the 92Y. A Preface/Appreciation in the wake of Stephen Sondheim’s death:. “When I scheduled this lecture I had no idea… Ninety-one years and the way he went was pretty good. He wasn’t sick. He had a Thanksgiving meal with friends and loved ones and went to sleep. Perhaps you’ve been struck by the outpouring of love for him, not just his work. He was a dear, dear man, not always the case with someone who achieves so much in his field, and the most generous artist I’ve ever known…He didn’t fall in love till he was sixty. Opening up to younger collaborators changed him. He had his share of depression but seized opportunities to grow. He thought theater is a living thing. …” (Rosen)

