ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Special Concessions Offer for D23 Gold Members – West Side Story at the El Capitan Theatre

d23.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Side Story on the big screen at Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, The El Capitan Theatre, from December 10 through January 2 with this special offer for D23 Gold Members. Plus, see costumes from the movie in the theatre lobby!. D23 Gold Members can receive (1) complimentary...

d23.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

West Side Story Review: A Masterpiece

West Side Story is spectacular. Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited musical is one of his finest films, and with a career like Spielberg’s, that is saying something. It all feels so effortless – the dazzling dance sequences, the passionate vocal performances from the actors, the marvelous camerawork from Janusz Kaminski, and through it all you can feel Spielberg’s presence, hovering over the film like some kind of cinema god, controlling this world from the heavens.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

Inside The 'West Side Story' Premiere

West Side Story, based on the classic 1957 musical and 1961 film adaptation of the same name, is hitting theaters soon. Steven Spielberg is serving as director for the highly anticipated film. The cast includes The Fault In Our Stars breakout Ansel Elgort and rising star Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Their co-stars include Tony-award-winners like David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose. Plus, the legendary Rita Moreno, who appeared in the original film, will be returning for the reboot. The stars of the new blockbuster hit the red carpet for the world premiere in New York City this past weekend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Corey Stoll
Person
Steven Spielberg
reviewjournal.com

Steven Spielberg on the joyous filming of ‘West Side Story’

He was a 10-year-old boy growing up in Phoenix when his parents bought the double album of “West Side Story.” “I snuck it up to my room and played it on my little Victrola,” recalled Steven Spielberg on a cool morning in New York City. “That night, I came down to dinner and began to sing to my parents, ‘My father is a bastard. My mother is a SOB.’”
THEATER & DANCE
elpasoinc.com

The Great West Side Story Debate

Since its Broadway premiere in 1957, “West Side Story” — a musical based on “Romeo and Juliet” and created by four white men — has been at once beloved and vexing. The score, featuring such Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim classics as “Somewhere” and “Maria,” is considered one of the best in Broadway history. The cast album was a No. 1 smash. The 1961 movie won best picture and nine other Oscars. The show has been regularly revived, most recently on Broadway last year in a short-lived radical rethinking by Belgian director Ivo van Hove. And now, this month, a movie remake by none other than Steven Spielberg.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How ‘West Side Story’ Breakout Mike Faist Made an Iconic Role His Own, ‘Expectations Be Damned’

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact moment that Mike Faist becomes a movie star in Steven Spielberg’s glorious “West Side Story,” if only because every moment the Tony nominee appears on the big screen seems all but lit with a giant sign flashing, “This guy is it!” Whatever it is, he has it, tearing into the key role of Jets leader Riff with a fresh intensity that handily dances the line between “terrifying” and “heartbreaking.” Faist is no stranger to turning seemingly supporting roles into his own, from originating the role of Connor Murphy in “Dear Evan Hansen” (that’s where that...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#El Capitan Theatre#Peabody Awards#Home#D23 Com#Academy Award#Tony Award
The New Yorker

An Earthier, Sweatier “West Side Story”

Sixty years ago, Robert Wise began his film of “West Side Story” with a view of Manhattan from the sky. He took us from the heel of the island, over the Empire State Building, and down to terra firma—an opening that Wise would echo, four years later, in “The Sound of Music.” (How do you solve two problems like Maria?) True, we landed on a lung-busting nun instead of a finger-snapping Jet, but the trajectory was the same.
MANHATTAN, NY
darkhorizons.com

“Nightmare Alley,” “West Side Story” Reviews In

Critics reviews have started gushing out for both Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Guillermo Del Toro’s lavish noir “Nightmare Alley,” both remakes of iconic classics and both set to debut before year’s end. Raves are flooding in for ‘West’ which sits at a stunning 94% (8.3/10) on Rotten Tomatoes...
MOVIES
ABC News

Review: 'West Side Story' sets the screen ablaze

The first close-up you see in Steven Spielberg's stirring, often thrilling reimagining of "West Side Story," only in theaters, is of a wrecking ball. A hurtling ton of forged steel just like was used in the 1950s to demolish the crumbling tenements that occupied 10 blocks on New York's Upper West Side, displacing a largely immigrant population to make way for the new.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
thatshelf.com

CONTEST: See West Side Story in IMAX at the Cinesphere!

If you love your movies big and loud, then there is no better – or bigger – way to experience a movie in Toronto than at the world famous Cinesphere. The world’s first permanent IMAX theatre, the Cinesphere remains the largest IMAX screen in Ontario. The theatre was recently restored to its original glory – with some modern enhancements – making it the go-to destination for film fans looking for an unrivalled big screen experience.
MOVIES
womanaroundtown.com

The Original ‘West Side Story’: Broadway Show and Film

Based on a lecture by Louis Rosen under the aegis of the 92Y. A Preface/Appreciation in the wake of Stephen Sondheim’s death:. “When I scheduled this lecture I had no idea… Ninety-one years and the way he went was pretty good. He wasn’t sick. He had a Thanksgiving meal with friends and loved ones and went to sleep. Perhaps you’ve been struck by the outpouring of love for him, not just his work. He was a dear, dear man, not always the case with someone who achieves so much in his field, and the most generous artist I’ve ever known…He didn’t fall in love till he was sixty. Opening up to younger collaborators changed him. He had his share of depression but seized opportunities to grow. He thought theater is a living thing. …” (Rosen)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beverlypress.com

‘West Side Story’ cruises to El Capitan

El Capitan Theatre will present Twentieth Century Studios’ “West Side Story” from Dec. 10 through Jan. 2, 2022. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, and featuring a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet through fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.
MOVIES
soundtrack.net

Hollywood Records Announces 'West Side Story' Soundtrack

Hollywood Records is pleased to announce the release dates for the soundtrack from the highly-anticipated film West Side Story, directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner. West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. From 20th Century Studios, The Walt Disney Company will release West Side Story in U.S. theaters on December 10, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mountain Democrat

Buttered and Salty: ‘West Side Story’

Let’s lay the cards on the table right out of the gate here: I don’t particularly like musicals. I’ve declared as much before in this column but considering the subject matter of this review, it bears repeating. I’ve never liked them. I grew up acting in theater before the age of 12 and always kept them at an arm’s length.
MOVIES
d23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 117 | Eric Goldberg on Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life

Disneyland After Dark is back for 2022; limited-time festivals are returning to Disneyland Resort in ‘22 as well; ABC’s midseason shows have been announced; all seasons of The Office are coming to Freeform; and the season two premiere event is set for Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Plus, legendary animator Eric Goldberg on summoning a Genie, staying at home with Goofy, and creating pure magic in Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life.
TV & VIDEOS
dapsmagic.com

Pictorial: West Side Story L.A. Premiere at El Capitan Theater

Photos have been released of the Los Angeles Premiere of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The event was held at the El Capitan Theater and sponsored by Dolby Cinema. Attendees included cast members Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (also executive Producer), director/producer Steven Spielberg, producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, producer Kevin McCollum and choreographer JustinPeck. West Side Story will be in theaters on December 10, 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy