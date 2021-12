Growing up, we had a Husky named Foxxy. Foxxy was a typical Husky. She loved running. One day a man called and told us to come pick her up. She was 18 miles from our house. She also loved being outside in the cold. And the colder it was the better she liked it! It's the breed. We let her stay outside a lot but we always had a heated doghouse for her to sleep in if she wanted to get out of the elements. Even our barn cats had heated houses to cozy up in and were welcome indoors when the temperatures dropped. One always took advantage of this offer. The others opted for their heated cat houses.

9 DAYS AGO