Alan Wake 2 in the works at Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games

By Jeff Grubb, @jeffgrubb
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemedy Entertainment is making Alan Wake 2. The studio revealed the sequel to its Xbox 360 classic today during The Game Awards in Los Angeles. As part of that event, Remedy revealed an announcement for the game that it is making in partnership with publisher Epic Games. It is due out...

venturebeat.com

Gamespot

Alan Wake 2 Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage to elaborate on Alan Wake's return, and announce that it will be a full fledged survival horror game.
egmnow.com

Alan Wake II is coming in 2023

All of the build-up for an Alan Wake sequel over the last couple of years has culminated in an announcement for Alan Wake II at the Game Awards. The brief trailer highlights an interesting fact about Alan Wake II: According to Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake, the game will be a full-on survival horror game, unlike its more action-oriented predecessor.
gaminginstincts.com

Alan Wake II Announced At VGA’s

Over the last few months, everybody’s favorite horror writer Alan Wake have had a decent amount to be happy about. After months of speculation, it was announced that Alan Wake Remastered, which saw the 2010 title get improved visuals and a broader release for all players to see why so many fans have fallen in love with the title over the years.
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 5: Alan Wake Remastered vs. The Medium

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting the much-requested return of Alan Wake against Bloober Team's dual-reality psychological thriller, The Medium. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VentureBeat

Iron Galaxy teams with Epic Games to create Rumbleverse brawler royale

Iron Galaxy Studios unveiled a free-to-play brawler royale game called Rumbleverse at The Game Awards. Epic Games will serve as the publisher and take the title to the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in 2022. Adam Boyes, co-CEO of Chicago-based Iron Galaxy, and lead...
cinelinx.com

Alan Wake 2 Revealed, Slated for 2023 Launch

Alan Wake has been in video game news this year since rumors began about a remaster of the original. (Those rumors are true) Even better news for fans came through tonight thanks to The Game Awards: there is going to be a full fledged sequel. Alan Wake 2 will launch...
VentureBeat

Forspoken debuts May 24 for PlayStation 5 and PC

Square Enix revealed more about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC release Forspoken. The action-adventure game is launching May 24. The action adventure stars Frey Holland who finds herself in a magical land called Athia after falling through a wormhole in New York. Together with her talking bracelet, called Cuff, she must take on an oppressive force that threatens Athia.
VentureBeat

Former EA studios boss reveals his new game Arc Raiders

Embark Studios revealed its first game as part of The Game Awards festivities this evening. The development house showed off a trailer for Arc Raiders, which is a connected online shooter. During the show, Keighley described it as a multiplayer player-versus-environment action game. The gameplay looks a lot like Destiny...
VentureBeat

Epic Games shows off Unreal Engine 5 with stunning simulated city in The Matrix Awakens demo

Epic Games showed off the realism of Unreal Engine 5 with The Matrix Awakens demo amid a huge computer-generated city. It looked phenomenal, with a completely CG actress Carrie-Ann Moss and a version of actor Keanu Reeves that’s indistinguishable from a computer creation or the real thing. The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience was shown at The Game Awards, and it’s a preview of The Matrix Resurrections film debuting on December 22.
VentureBeat

Funcom and The Outsiders show off upcoming game Metal: Hellsinger

During the Game Awards earlier tonight, Funcom and The Outsiders released new information and gameplay footage of its rhythm shooter game — Metal: Hellsinger. Metal: Hellsinger is a new rhythm shooter game that demands that you “SLAY TO THE BEAT.” The music in the game is written by Swedish composer duo Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg, with celebrity guest vocalists heading each song. To accompany the gameplay, every track in Metal: Hellsinger is engineered with several musical layers so that the better you slay, the more layers of the song play.
VentureBeat

PUBG: Battlegrounds finally goes free to play on January 12

PUBG: Battlegrounds has generated more than 75 million in sales since it debuted in 2017 and disrupted the shooter game genre with battle royale. And now it’s finally going to a free-to-play model. Krafton announced at The Game Awards that the game will go F2P on January 12 on...
gamingbolt.com

Alan Wake 2 is Using the Northlight Engine, Will be the “Most Beautiful Remedy Game Ever”

After months of relentless leaks, Remedy Entertainment finally took the stage at The Game Awards last week and officially unveiled Alan Wake 2. As a sequel to a beloved game that fans have been asking for for a decade, and given the fact that it’s making some bold promises as Remedy’s first ever proper survival horror game, it’s no surprise that there’s no shortage of excitement surrounding the game.
VentureBeat

Newzoo: Japanese gamers prefer single-player games over multiplayer

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. Japanese gamers, who make up a huge percentage of the gaming population, have somewhat different tastes than...
culturedvultures.com

Remedy: You Don’t Need To Play The First Game To Enjoy Alan Wake 2

After being announced at The Game Awards 2021, Remedy has shared just a little bit more insight on what to expect from Alan Wake 2, the long-awaited sequel to their cult hit. Speaking to PlayStation Blog, Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, Lake revealed that Alan Wake 2 had actually been worked on in small increments over the past decade between Remedy’s major projects. Lake also again emphasised that Alan Wake 2 will be more survival horror than the action of the previous game, and that Remedy “are diving deeper than ever, into an ocean of darkness.”
