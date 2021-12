Max Stineman's journey has taken him from Hawaii to California and from St. Joseph High to Hancock College. Now he's heading to Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman signed with Eastern Illinois on Wednesday morning. He'll continue his football career with the Panthers, an FCS program in the Ohio Valley Conference. The school is located in Charleston, Illinois, a town of about 18,000. The school has about 9,000 undergrads.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO