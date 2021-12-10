ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Car stolen in Bronx with 5-year-old in back seat

 5 days ago

Police are searching for the man who stole a car with a 5-year-old in the back seat in the Bronx.

The incident was reported Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

The Nissan Rogue was stolen while idling in front of the post office on 167th Street.

The stolen car and the child were later found at 3494 Park Ave.

The child was said to be safe, but the suspect got away.

The incident remains under investigation.

