ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

PowerShell - user 'ReadOnly' does not have write access to this resource

By goodmanr0732
netapp.com
 6 days ago

We have a number of PowerShell scripts using the NetApp PowerShell toolkit modules that run against our AFF's. We are using an ID that is assigned the readonly role yet every time it runs a get command I see an error in the ONTAP...

community.netapp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ghacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle

The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle teaches beginners and intermediate users Windows PowerShell. The bundle includes six courses in total covering all the basics and also advanced topics. Access period of all courses is set to lifetime. The entire bundle, including six courses, is available for just $19.99 currently. Here...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

An Interview With PowerShell Inventor Jeffrey Snover

Microsoft Technical Fellow and CTO Jeffrey Snover is the inventor of Windows PowerShell. Snover has been developing the distributed automation engine, scripting language, and command line shell for more than 15 years. The Monad Manifesto document became the starting point for the development of Windows PowerShell. He says a lot of people give him too much credit for PowerShell but it is a great way to get around the problem. Snovers: "PowerShell has been available for both Linux and MacOS since 2016"
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Why does endpoint security matter to home users?

This article takes a look at why endpoint security is an important matter for end-users to consider at home. The endpoint security market is estimated to be worth $8.69 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $24.7 billion by 2026 or a CAGR of 19%. This rapid growth is attributed to the increasing demand for security solutions in view of the rise of cyber attacks as more people go online. The number of internet users has increased considerably during the pandemic, as it became a necessity to use the internet for schooling, shopping, business meetings, and other activities.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Breeze through your workdays once you become a Microsoft PowerShell power user for only $6

There's not a whole lot that's better than automating a lot of our daily work tasks instead of completing each one manually every time. System administrators and IT professionals who might be only beginning to try Windows Powershell Scripting can now celebrate increased productivity because The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle demonstrates exactly how to do just that. Best of all, you can get it for just $6.00 with coupon code CMSAVE70 during our Cyber Monday sale.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powershell#Aff#Ontap#Advancesun Nov
bleepingcomputer.com

Advance your IT career with these Microsoft PowerShell guides

System administrators are expected to go above and beyond to solve problems and save their company resources. Automating, inspecting, and managing IT environments to become faster and better requires the right skills. Small daily tasks have the power to impede work efficiency. If you’re looking to reach a new level...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Seamless user experience and security for Microsoft 365 applications with Prisma Access

The Microsoft Networking Partners Program (NPP) certification enables Prisma Access customers to confidently provide a direct, efficient path for their users to M365 products, ensuring an optimal user experience in accordance with Microsoft connectivity principles. If you are responsible for keeping your Microsoft 365 deployment and users secure, download this...
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Error while installing SSL certificate - Certificate with CA .. and Serial-number .. does not exist

We want to import a new Certificate Authority (CA) signed certificate in our FAS2552 (ONTAP 9.8). After install with "security certificate install -vserver NAME -type -server-ca" and so on, all looks fine:. Checking the certificate looked like this:. FAS25521::> security certificate show -cert-name FAS2552n.xxxxxx.de. Vserver Serial Number Certificate Name Type.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
netapp.com

Does NetApp Powershell Toolkit 9.7 support ONTAP 9.10.1?

Does NetApp Powershell Toolkit 9.7 support ONTAP 9.10.1? When we upgrade ONTAP 9.7 to 9.10.1, is it necessary to upgrade NetApp Powershell Toolkit at the same time as ONTAP?. No, I don't think you need to necessarily. It's just that the current toolkit that you have may not support 'any new features' that ONTAP 9.10.1 brings as part of the API support.
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

what's remote disk naming rule in the MetroCluster IP?

Remote disk is named as "0m.i1.5L82" in the output of the command "sysconfig -r", what does the fields of " 0m.i1.5L82" mean? Can we identify a disk location by these fields of " 0m.i1.5L82"? I found the disk naming rule of MetroCluster FC, but not one of MetroCluster IP. I look forward to your help, thanks.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

EFSS on top of ONTAP CIFS

What would be best choice for EFSS for adding on tope of ONTAP CIFS file shares which are AD integrated?. we are looking for solution like ShareFile where we can integrate remote notebook in to system. Why not ShareFile? It is Citrix and we don't know where Citrix will to in future. Second issue is price.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Misconfigured Broadcast Domain

I am faced with a problem that seems simple but I can not solve. 4 Node (2 node AFF + 2 node FAS) vifmgr.reach.miscfg: Network port e0M on node cluster-3 cannot reach its expected broadcast domain Default:mgmt. vifmgr.reach.miscfg: Network port e0M on node cluster-4 cannot reach its expected broadcast domain...
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

NetApp’s Response to Customers Regarding the Log4j Vulnerability Threat

Are NetApp products affected by the Log4j vulnerability? Which Products were affected?. Will this incident impact or interrupt the delivery of NetApp products and services? . How does NetApp protect its environment from potentially affected software?. Have NetApp’s suppliers and vendors been impacted by Log4j vulnerability?. The United States Cybersecurity...
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Multiprotocol Access Troubleshooting

We have configured a volume on a dedicated SVM and are making this accessible via CIFS and NFS. The CIFS access is working as we'd expect but we are having issues with the NFS access from a RedHat Enterprise Linux server (RHEL 7.9) Users are logging into the RHEL server...
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Disks replacement

We had two disks in a failed state on NetApp V3270. the disks were replaced physically and now I don't see them when I run the command "disk show -n" disk show: No disks match option -n. What am I missing ?. Thanks. 3 REPLIES. No, I've not done that....
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

NetApp ONTAP Becomes First Enterprise Storage Platform to Receive Validation from NSA for Security and Encryption

NetApp ONTAP recognized by the US National Security Agency for data-centric security capabilities that make it easier for organizations to protect their data. SAN JOSE, Calif. — December 15, 2021 — NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that NetApp ONTAP, the world’s leading storage operating system, is the first enterprise storage and data management platform to achieve Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) validation for a data-at-rest (DAR) capability package. With this, organizations across the globe can benefit from NetApp ONTAP’s robust security capabilities to protect customers’ information on-premises and in remote locations from foreign actors, ransomware attacks or other data loss threats they may face.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Ansible loop info pull togethers

Since a reboot of a full cluster is actual node by node and i have to do info pull to get all the nodes info. Can i loop input pulls without overwrite the register?. For Ansible specific questions, I recommend asking in the Slack channel: https://netapppub.slack.com/archives/C2LUVV33R. They will have better knowledge of the best way to do this with the Ansible modules.
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

CLI comparing values

It is possible to list the volumes that it's -percent-used value is greater than -space-nearly-full-threshold-percent value?. As far as I know extended query will not be suitable to solve this question. This could we great, but is not working for me:. vol show -percent-used > -space-nearly-full-threshold-percent. Error: The expression is...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
netapp.com

Advanced disk partitioning

One of the disks failed which was part of the ADP's partition on an aggregate. The partition got replaced, but we never saw hot spare in the system at all. After replacing the disk we see the disk as a hot spare and it did not get partitioned. Now should...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy