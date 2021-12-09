PowerShell - user 'ReadOnly' does not have write access to this resource

NetApp ONTAP recognized by the US National Security Agency for data-centric security capabilities that make it easier for organizations to protect their data. SAN JOSE, Calif. — December 15, 2021 — NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that NetApp ONTAP, the world’s leading storage operating system, is the first enterprise storage and data management platform to achieve Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) validation for a data-at-rest (DAR) capability package. With this, organizations across the globe can benefit from NetApp ONTAP’s robust security capabilities to protect customers’ information on-premises and in remote locations from foreign actors, ransomware attacks or other data loss threats they may face.
