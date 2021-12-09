ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Approves Pfizer Boosters for Teens 16 and Older

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon’s immunization advisory panel approved booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and 17 Thursday. Healthcare providers and vaccine clinics are approved to administer shots to newly eligible teens who completed their original vaccine series at least six months ago effective immediately. The Western...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Florida Phoenix

Feds approve teens for booster shots; DeSantis warns that boosters could be mandated

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Federal health officials on Thursday authorized a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, ages 16 and 17, as a safety measure to combat variants such as the new omicron that is circulating across the nation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal CDC has expanded the use of booster shots for […] The post Feds approve teens for booster shots; DeSantis warns that boosters could be mandated appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
Laramie Live

Wyoming Dept. of Health Recommends Vaccine Boosters to Older Teens

National experts have updated their booster recommendations to allow fully vaccinated 16 and 17-year-old teens to enhance and extend their protection against COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). A single booster dose is now recommended for those who received their second dose at least six months ago.
KIDS
Phramalive.com

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Individuals 16 Years and Older

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Individuals 16 Years and Older. First emergency use authorization in the United States for a COVID-19 vaccine booster in individuals 16 years and older. NEW YORK and MAINZ, Germany, December 9, 2021 — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
KATU.com

Independent group for western states signs off on COVID boosters for older teens

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 boosters for older teens have officially been approved by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. The workgroup is an independent group of scientists representing Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California that review COVID-19 recommendations from the federal government. The group’s approval came after the Federal...
PORTLAND, OR
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear lauds progress on Pfizer booster shot for teens, signs executive order on nurse shortage

Governor Andy Beshear reported at his press conference Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a request from Pfizer to allow individuals as young as 16 to get a Pfizer booster shot. He said the next step is to wait for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve. Like adults, 16- and 17-year-olds would need to wait six months after getting their second vaccine dose before getting a booster.
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Utah Has Received So Far

It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 14, the U.S. has sent 597,270,245 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 182.0% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Motley Fool

How Much Will COVID Boosters for Teens Impact Pfizer and BioNTech?

Pfizer and BioNTech hope to win expanded authorization for boosters in 16- and 17-year-olds. The U.S. government has already ordered enough doses to cover this age group. It's possible that many teens won't receive boosters even if Pfizer and BioNTech win authorization. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTNH

Health Headlines: Pfizer gets the green light for booster shots for teens 16 and older; hospitalization and cases rising in CT

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Pfizer COVID booster shots for teens aged 16 and older get the green light. Plus, hospitalizations and cases are rising in Connecticut and new research shows omicron may have genetic links to the common cold. Dr. Jamie Meyer, an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine and Yale School […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Healthcare#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#Covid#Omicron#Albertsons#Oregonian
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Oregon Approves Boosters for 16-Year-Olds, Study Up on Tomorrow's MLS Cup, and Supremes Uphold Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! I've been walking...
OREGON STATE
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy