Holiday decorating, gifts, home styling and everything in between

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to entertaining, it can be easy to look past decorations as we focus on food and gifts....

www.kgun9.com

TODAY.com

HGTV ‘Home Town’ hosts share their holiday decorating tips

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of “Home Town” on HGTV, visit TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some of their favorite holiday decorating ideas, like giving a mantel seasonal flair by adorning it with dried bay leaves. They also show festive ways to display your holiday cards by hanging them with twine.Dec. 6, 2021.
KUTV

Holiday gifts, decorations from Utah vendors at local event

KUTV — Simple Treasures Boutique is hosting an event in Ogden from Dec. 1 to 4. They will have Christmas decor and gifts that are perfect for every family!. For more information visit: simpletreasures.boutique. Follow Fresh Living on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube. Watch Fresh Living...
myburbank.com

myBurbank announces 2021 Holiday Home Decorating Contest – Enter NOW!

MyBurbank News has announced its annual Holiday Home Decorations Contest! Three amazing prizes have been donated for this competition: a $50 gift card to The Palm Coffee Bar, a holiday gift basket from The Ugly Mug Coffee House, which contains a mug, some sweet treats and a $25 Ugly Mug gift card, and a $100 gift card to Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen!
heartlandweekend.com

Holiday decorating made easy with Dec. Home Improvement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Menards December 2021 Home Improvement has suggestions on how to make this year’s holiday decorating experience fun and exciting for everyone involved. There are several decorating tips Menards has for organization, placement, storage and more. Organization tips include:. Label totes and organizers with the...
southernhospitalityblog.com

Holiday Gift Ideas: Fashion and Home

December is here! It’s been such a busy weekend and week, but I wanted to share a few finds that I spotted for gift ideas or if you need some fashion ideas for special events this season. Not a long post, but I’m sharing these fashion and gift ideas for the home. Affiliate links used below!
BHG

How to Decorate Your Home for the Holidays Using Non-Traditional Colors

7 Fun & Colorful Interior Decorating Tips for the Holidays | Project Joy | Better Homes & Gardens. I love decorating for the holidays, and usually, I stick to the traditional red, green, and gold color palette for my Christmas decor—but this year, I wanted to mix it up a bit. I found a super cute Christmas wreath that was covered in bright pom-poms, and I loved the non-traditional colors on it so much I decided to use that as my inspiration for this year's holiday decor.
ABC13 Houston

Home Goods, Decor Gift Guide 2021: Shop Localish Deals and Steals Holiday Special

NEW YORK -- Looking for the perfect home goods and decor gifts? These brands are up to 50% off for a limited time NOW only at ShopLocalish.com. The Marlin Classic Sign is handcrafted in coastal Massachusetts from solid wood and can be personalized with any word or phrase making it a statement piece and go-to gift for everything from weddings to housewarmings and other special occasions.
architectureartdesigns.com

Everything You Need To Know To Decorate Your Home For Christmas

Christmas is one of the happiest dates on our calendar, where families come together to share and celebrate a year full of challenges, achievements, and goals exceeded. Therefore, a good Christmas decoration is essential at home, working side by side with our relatives to achieve beautiful and original results. The...
architectureartdesigns.com

Home Elements To Include In A Rustic Style Decor

Rustic decor is practically a treacherous realistic glamorous style that many people like to make their homes elegant. It embraces nature-inspired fabrics, simple and earthy colors, and eventually a subtle fervor. Even though this design is gorgeous, many people complain that it’s a bit dark and hefty, and the creators looked into this and came up with a contemporary rustic style that is raw, substantial, light, and level.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Brit + Co

How To Decorate For Christmas, Scandinavian Style

We are smitten with all things Scandinavian, from the furniture to the comfort food to the hygge life. So we were thrilled to receive a copy of the new book The Christmas Season: Created By Scandinavian Artists by interior designer Katrine Martensen-Larsen (ACC Art Books ). This stunning tome is chock-full of Christmasy decor, DIYs and recipes that makes us want to slow down, create and make every decor decision count. Sneak a peek here for the swoon-worthy photos and a few tips to incorporate into your Christmas decor (think nature, light, and indulgent sweets). The Christmas Season makes a great gift for the home decor lover in your life too. Enjoy!
kusi.com

Holiday home gift ideas from the Muscleman of Technology

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Bruce Pechman, otherwise known as the Muscleman of Technology, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to present the latest high-tech home gifts for the holidays. Pechman’s gifts are:. Neato D9 Intelligent Robot Vacuum. www.Neato or Amazon.com $499 (regular price $699) Zojirushi’s Home Bakery...
Washingtonian.com

Capitol Hill Has a New Home Decor Shop With Tons of Holiday Gift Options

A new option for shopping local this holiday season recently opened on Capitol Hill. Sanabria & Co. The Shop offers home decor and furnishings—including gifty items like beeswax candles, local honey, home fragrances, throw pillows, and blankets—curated by interior designer Melissa Sanabria. Expect the inventory to reflect Sanabria’s aesthetic of...
Design Milk

Best Unique + Modern Holiday Gifts for People Who Have Everything

There’s an undeniable correlation we all place between exclusivity and how much we pay for an item. But that doesn’t mean one can’t spend a more modest amount and still surprise a person who seemingly already owns everything…it just requires a different perspective that zones in designs taking a different approach toward commonly known functions, features, or forms. In other words, a surprise. Below are several designs – some on the high end, others landing in the affordable realm – chosen for their unique quality to delight from a novel angle. For more ideas on what to get those people who have everything, head to the Design Milk Shop here!
Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Plants make great holiday decorations, gifts

It’s nice to have a shorter to-do list and a chance to plan for your 2022 garden and yard. January or early February will be the time to cut back your plants. Right now, you can use cuttings from your yard for holiday decorations and gifts. Use good pruning practices when cutting so that you don’t destroy the shape of the plant. Pine trees, holly with berries and nandina make nice accents for arrangements, wreathes or centerpieces. Ornamental grasses, stems and seed heads are beautiful when added to arrangements and don’t have to be replaced for years. Your herb bed can be a wonderful source of inspiration. Herbs like rosemary, bay, artemisia, sage and oregano can be used in a wreath or swag that can be enjoyed all year.
