After three weeks of wallowing in the depths of a self-made pit thanks to a 10-game skid, the Flyers are on their way toward making the daunting climb out. With their 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers have now won three straight games for the first time this season. The team’s scoring woes that once plagued them seemingly evaporated — from Oct. 28 to Dec. 5, the Flyers averaged just 1.65 goals per game. Now, over the last five games, the Flyers have scored an average of four goals per game.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO