Michael Rogers will serve as Tracy’s City Manager effective December 13, 2021. Tracy, Calif. – At the regular meeting of the Tracy City Council on December 8, 2021, the Council approved the appointment of Michael Rogers to serve as Tracy’s 12th City Manager since 1954. Mr. Rogers is expected to begin his duties with the City on December 13, 2021. To ensure a smooth organizational transition, Interim City Manager Bob Adams will remain with the City for a few days to assist with the transition.
Comments / 0