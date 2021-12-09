ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Post

First U.S. vaccine mandate in 1809 launched 200 years of court battles

At the turn of the 19th century, a Massachusetts doctor named Benjamin Waterhouse learned that an English physician had been injecting people with the cowpox virus and claiming it protected them from the deadlier smallpox. So Waterhouse decided to test this novel treatment on his 5-year-old son and expose him to smallpox patients.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Man claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ attacks judge in courtroom melee

A man claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" attacked a bailiff, a judge and a prosecutor when he was brought to a court to face fraud charges. The attack occurred in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday morning, according to prosecutors. Joseph Catarineau, a 58-year-old claiming to be a sovereign citizen, is facing charges alleging that he had made false statements on his financial records. He appeared in court when his attorney requested to withdraw from his case. Judge Danny Lacayo asked Mr Catarineau about being represented by a court-appointed attorney, which reportedly resulted in him becoming angry and belligerent. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Detention Center
iheart.com

Five FBI Agents Solicited Prostitutes During Official Overseas Trip

A Department of Justice inspector general investigation revealed that five FBI officials solicited prostitutes while on an overseas trip. The report stated that four of the officials "solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas." The report said that a sixth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Break
Politics
KRIS 6 News

SCOTUS to hear local veteran's case

Le Roy Torres said he suffered a lung injury after being exposed to open military burn pits while deployed for combat in Iraq. When he returned to duty with the Department of Public Safety in 008, he says his symptoms worsened and he was pressured to leave the force.
ROBSTOWN, TX
Chicago Tribune

Divided appeals court rejects United employees’ bid for emergency appeal in case over vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court has refused to prohibit United Airlines from putting unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave while a case challenging the airline’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate makes its way through court. In a divided ruling, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rejected the bid Monday from employees challenging the Chicago-based airline’s policy on ...
CHICAGO, IL
cityoftracy.org

Tracy City Council Appoints City Manager

Michael Rogers will serve as Tracy’s City Manager effective December 13, 2021. Tracy, Calif. – At the regular meeting of the Tracy City Council on December 8, 2021, the Council approved the appointment of Michael Rogers to serve as Tracy’s 12th City Manager since 1954. Mr. Rogers is expected to begin his duties with the City on December 13, 2021. To ensure a smooth organizational transition, Interim City Manager Bob Adams will remain with the City for a few days to assist with the transition.
TRACY, CA
cowboystatedaily.com

Divorce Decree Dispute That Reached Wyo Supreme Court Settled For Husband

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A dispute over a divorce decree that reached Wyoming’s Supreme Court has been settled in the husband’s favor. Justices rejected the appeal of Erin Innes over a lower court’s decision on how the property she held with her ex-husband...
WYOMING STATE
106.3 WORD

Charges dismissed in missing child case

Charges for two men in the 2015 disappearance of an Anderson County infant have been dismissed in a preliminary hearing. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said he inherited the case in 2017 when he took office and disagreed with the ruling.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
queenseagle.com

Principal Law Clerk Traci Wilkerson values the judicial team

Traci Wilkerson has served as a principal law clerk for more than a decade, offering dedication and passion for criminal law to her current role in the courtroom of Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder. Though the work itself is fulfilling, she says the best part is the relationship she...
QUEENS, NY
WHIO Dayton

Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn't leave

MAYFIELD, Ky. — (AP) — Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory, killing eight workers, have filed a lawsuit claiming their employer demonstrated "flagrant indifference" by refusing to allow employees to go home early as the storm approached. The lawsuit filed in state court late...
MAYFIELD, KY
The Independent

Chicago expected to pay woman $2.9M over botched police raid

A Chicago City Council committee on Monday recommended paying $2.9 million to a woman who was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a botched raid of her home in 2019.The Finance Committee's unanimous approval to recommend the settlement for social worker Anjanette Young will be considered Wednesday by the full City Council, which almost always follows the committee's recommendations. “The city has never disputed Ms. Young suffered an indignity” during the raid, city Corporation Counsel Celia Meza told the Finance Committee, according to the Chicago Tribune Kristen Cabanban, a spokeswoman for the city's legal department, said Young's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

