A man claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" attacked a bailiff, a judge and a prosecutor when he was brought to a court to face fraud charges. The attack occurred in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday morning, according to prosecutors. Joseph Catarineau, a 58-year-old claiming to be a sovereign citizen, is facing charges alleging that he had made false statements on his financial records. He appeared in court when his attorney requested to withdraw from his case. Judge Danny Lacayo asked Mr Catarineau about being represented by a court-appointed attorney, which reportedly resulted in him becoming angry and belligerent. According...

