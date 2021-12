A new Elden Ring trailer fresh out The Game Awards introduces the story of the new game from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Well, I say it introduces the story, I mean it does it in a very Souls way, reeling off names like "the Blade of Miquella, Malenia the Severed" without explaining anything. This seems like it would be the game's opening cinematic so if you watch this trailer now, hey, it's almost as if you're starting Elden Ring two months early. Almost.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO