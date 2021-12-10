ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Nonito Donaire shows endearing kindness by translating for opponent

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUX30_0dIwIHXX00
Esther Lin / Showtime

The word “great” has been used to describe Nonito Donaire for some time. Another apt term is “classy.”

The 39-year-old bantamweight titleholder demonstrated that once again Thursday at the final news conference to promote his defense against fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo on Saturday in Carson, California (Showtime).

When Gaballo was struggling with his English, Donaire stepped in to serve as his opponent’s translator before a neutral translator later took over.

Gaballo was asked how concerned he was about Donaire’s vaunted left hook. He tried to answer the question in English but defaulted to his native language, Tagalog. That’s when Donaire, who grew up in the U.S., gave him a hand.

“He said, ‘Not just the left hook. He also has other arsenals we have to look out for as well,’” Donaire said.

And when Gaballo was asked what a victory over Donaire would mean to him, he again answered in Tagalog and Donaire translated.

“He said, ‘It would give him great pleasure if it happens because what he has been looking for his entire life is to be announced as a world champion,’” Donaire said.

Those who have followed Donaire’s career would’ve been amused, but not surprised by his double duty at the news conference. He’s that kind of person.

And he has a particularly soft spot for Gaballo because he’s Filipino. It’s not often that a world champion from the Philippines defends his title against a countryman. That means a lot to Donaire.

“I’m proud that there is another Filipino fighting at this level,” he said. “I’m happy to be sharing the ring with Reymart. I know he’s very hungry and that he has a big dream, just like everyone in the Philippines. I know that he’s going to be at his best, so I made sure that I’m prepared and at my best as well.”

And Donaire said the kindness he demonstrated during the interviews is consistent with his standards of behavior.

“This is a gentleman’s sport,” he said. “It gives credibility to a fighter if he can speak with sportsmanship. It’s not about talking down to other people. I believe the greater man can look into his opponent’s eyes, shake hands with him and then go for the kill when they’re in the ring.

“I love the sport of boxing. It’s given me everything that I have and I’m going to represent the sport with honor and integrity.”

Of course, as he said, Donaire’s good nature only goes so far. He’s on a mission to become the undisputed 118-pound champion. And he doesn’t plan to allow Gaballo to get in his way.

“Reymart is a really good fighter, but I’m very confident,” he said. “I have bigger fish to go after following this fight. We’re both going to do our best but victory is the only thing I’m here for.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Wisdom overcomes youth as Nonito Donaire KOs Reymart Gaballo (video)

Nonito Donaire continues to reinvent himself as he stopped the much younger Reymart Gaballo by knockout in round 4 to retain WBC title. Even at 39 years old, Nonito Donaire is still a champion who’s able to beat some of the best boxers in the world. He stepped into the ring with Filipino countryman Reymart Gaballo and made surprisingly quick work of the previously undefeated challenger.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Nonito Donaire Becomes Reymart Gaballo’s Translator At Press Conference

Boxing ace Nonito Donaire won the hearts of his fans a day before he stopped Reymart Gaballo in the fourth round to defend his WBC bantamweight title. The 39-year-old stopped Gaballo in the fourth round to continue his dream run on Saturday in Carson, California. When asked about his thoughts...
CARSON, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pound for pound: Nonito Donaire has to be on the list

Nonito Donaire, 39, has demonstrated repeatedly that he won’t succumb to age. “The Filipino Flash” gave 118-pound titleholder Naoya Inoue all kinds of trouble after some had written him off before stopping Nordine Oubaali in four rounds to win a major belt and then doing the exact same against Reymart Gaballo in his first defense last Saturday.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carson, CA
Carson, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SPORTbible

Dana White Launches Into Foul-Mouthed Rant Against UFC Superstar

UFC chief Dana White has got into a high-profile spat with reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. It was announced that Adesanya would take on Australia's Robert Whittaker in February at UFC 271, to which the New Zealander replied with a 'cap' emoji, which is slang for lies or lying. This...
UFC
Bad Left Hook

Bob Arum says Canelo Alvarez has expressed interest in facing Artur Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr

According to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, Mexican sensation and pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez might be on the hunt for another fight aside from Ilunga Makabu. Makabu appears to be caught in a situation that forces him to make a mandatory title defense against Thabiso Mchunu next instead of taking an optional defense against Canelo, and to that end Arum says Canelo and his team have expressed interest in a potential fight against light heavyweight titleholders Artur Betevbiev and Joe Smith Jr.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chávez and Roberto Duran on Canelo

Say what you want but boxing fans the world over can’t complain. In an up and down time for the world for obvious reasons boxing consistently produced great match ups. Not least involving pound for pound number one Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez was the most busy out of any of...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nonito Donaire
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Teases Return To WWE

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but unfortunately there are some stars who are sitting on the sidelines due to injury. One name who has been out of action for months now is former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, but it looks like we could be seeing her back in the ring sooner than later.
WWE
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk has said he would be open to fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight - on the condition that he would retain his heavyweight belts. Usyk is a previous undisputed champion of the cruiserweight class and the 34-year-old has since made the step up to become a champion at heavyweight as well. The Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua in September to claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts and has his eyes set on a future unification fight with Tyson Fury. Joshua has activated his rematch clause with Usyk and a second fight between the pair is expected to take...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Showtime
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Says Anthony Joshua Is Gunshy, Hesitant And Needs Confidence

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua shockingly suffered his first professional loss to the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. In that fight, he knocked down Ruiz in the third round only to get dropped twice later in the round himself. A clearly rattled Joshua never really recovered and was downed twice more in the seventh as the fight was stopped.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

A closer look at the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year

The BBC has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the six contenders.Tom DaleyHe won gold in the 10m syncro diving at Tokyo 2020 to take his Olympic medal haul to four.Is @TomDaley1994 your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/Yf5TxV3zBI— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 13, 2021Of all the 65 medals Team GB won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, arguably none was better received than the long-awaited gold for Daley, 13 years after his first Games appearance in Beijing aged just 14.Daley...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘The BBC would never let me win’: Tyson Fury snubs Sports Personality of the Year after nomination

Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday.World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included.Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey are the other athletes in contention for the Award, which will be presented in front of a drastically-reduced audience in Salford on Sunday.Fury, who is currently in Florida told the Daily Mail: “The BBC would never let me win even if I knocked out King Kong.“I will...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Wladimir Klitschko hints at comeback at 45 with sparring video

Wladimir Klitschko caught the eyes of the boxing world as he released a sparring video which sparked rumours he could come out of retirement. The 45-second clip uploaded to his Instagram stories showed he still has the skills he inhabited during his 21-year career. Klitschko hung up his gloves after he was knocked out by British fighter Anthony Joshua in 2017.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy