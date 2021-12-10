ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie debut trailer

Gematsu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has released the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2,...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay reveal trailer, screenshots

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio have released the gameplay reveal trailer for A Plague Tale: Innocence sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem. Get the latest details below, via Focus Entertainment. Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment are thrilled to reveal the first gameplay of A Plague Tale: Requiem, sequel to...
VIDEO GAMES
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Trek to Yomi gameplay trailer

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have released a gameplay trailer for side-scrolling action adventure game Trek to Yomi. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Studios Eye 2022 Theatrical Slates: “Windowing Is Getting Very Tricky”

When Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story opened to a dismal $10.6 million at the domestic box office over the Dec. 10-12 weekend, Hollywood was despondent. The next question: How quickly will the musical go to streaming if it doesn’t rebound in theaters? West Side Story is hardly the only film caught in the crosshairs of a dramatically altered landscape that has seen the theatrical marketplace become a shell of itself because of the pandemic, at least for anything that isn’t a superhero movie or a film like Free Guy that can rally younger male moviegoers in the 18-to-34 age group. Every...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog 2#Comedy Film#Paramount Pictures
Inside the Magic

Disney Makes Changes to ‘Snow White’ After Facing Backlash

Disney is expected to make some major changes to its oldest princess. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was one of the first major motion films produced by Walt Disney Pictures, and its popularity is still high today. After 85 years, the film is getting a live-action remake, but we shouldn’t expect the plot to be the same.
MOVIES
Gematsu

Somerville fourth teaser trailer

Jumpship has released the fourth teaser trailer for its first game Somerville. In the wake of catastrophe you must find the means to make your family whole again. Somerville is a science-fiction adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict. Key Features. Immerse yourself in a hand-crafted narrative...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Bokeh Game Studios announces Slitterhead

Bokeh Game Studio, the studio founded by Silent Hill, Siren, and Gravity Rush creator Keiichiro Toyama, has announced action adventure game Slitterhead, which features music by Akira Yamaoka. Platforms and a release date were not announced. Watch the announcement trailer below. View a set of screenshots at the gallery. Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home review roundup: What are the critics saying?

The first reviews to Spider-Man: No Way Home are in following the film’s world premiere.On Monday (13 December), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie was unveiled in Hollywood, with spoiler-free reactions rolling in on social media soon after.There has been a particular sense of excitement surrounding this release due to the secretive nature of its production. After it was revealed that several non-MCU characters from previous Spider-Man films would be in the film (including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro), many assumed that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would show up in some form.While that detail is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Gematsu

The Last Oricru overview trailer, developer diary

Publisher Prime Matter and developer GoldKnights have released an overview trailer and developer diary for third-person action RPG The Last Oricru. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. The Last Oricru is an action RPG, that puts you in the middle of ongoing conflict under...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream announce Star Wars Eclipse

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have announced Star Wars Eclipse, an action adventure game with branching narratives. Platforms and a release date were not announced. Here is an overview of the game, via Quantic Dream:. Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Toho 2022 Slate Reveal Headed by Films From Kawase Naomi, Anno Hideaki and Shinkai Makoto

New films by leading Japanese auteurs Kawase Naomi, Anno Hideaki and Shinkai Makoto are highlights of the 2022 lineup unveiled on Wednesday by Toho, Japan’s most powerful film studio. Shinkai’s film is a follow-up to his global anime mega-hits “Your Name” and “Weathering With You.” Titled “Suzume no Tojimari” (translation: “Suzume Closes the Doors”), it follows the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, as she travels around Japan closing magical doors to keep evil curses from escaping. Toho will release the film in the fall of next year. Also on the line-up is “Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” Kawase’s documentary on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Kawase has...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO's Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story's author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies' anniversary and upcoming reunion.
MOVIES
New York Post

Anne Rice gets another AMC show, this one about witches

The witching hour is here. AMC is betting on horror queen Anne Rice. The famous former New Orleans author’s “Mayfair Witches” series is getting adapted into a TV show for AMC. This marks the second Rice series heading to adaptation at the network, as “Interview With the Vampire” will also be hitting the small screen.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Beckinsale sparks major reaction with very unusual mini skirt

Kate Beckinsale is feeling festive! The 48-year-old actress has returned to her native London for the Christmas holidays - and shared a fun video as she prepared for the celebrations. The short clip shows Kate climbing a stepladder as she helps to decorate a beautiful white and silver Christmas tree....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Star Janet Hubert Reveals Hospitalization

Actress Janet Hubert, best known for playing Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, revealed that she was recently hospitalized and slammed the press as "vultures" for reports on her health. Earlier this month, Hubert published a post on Instagram about her making peace with Fresh Prince star Will Smith last year. The now-deleted post included a passing reference to Hubert being hospitalized.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy